Noname To Peform At Chronic Town September 30

Happy Valley Music Label and Songwriters Club announced via Facebook that they will join forces to host female rapper Noname on September 30.

Tickets will be available for purchase on September 22 at Chronic Town and The Paul Robeson Cultural Center from 12-8 p.m. It will cost $10 for Penn State students with a PSUID and $12 for the public. Any residual tickets will be sold on the day of the event on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Doors will open at 8 p.m. and the show will begin at 9 p.m.

Noname, who was featured on Chance the Rapper’s track “Lost” off his mixtape Acid Rap, released her debut mixtape Telefone last July. She will share the stage with Baltimore-based artist Joy Postell and Penn State’s very own Shalom Dubas. Davon Clark, Nadia Souada, and Rabiyatu Jalloh of Penn State WORDS.

This event comes after last spring, when Happy Valley Music Label hosted Mitski at Chronic Town alongside special guests Hobbledehoy and Kit Kat. The student-run organization seeks to provide students experience into the music industry. Its partners, Songwriters Club, encourage the original creation of music by student artists.