Big Ten Releases Conference Football Slates For 2020, 2021

The Big Ten announced Tuesday the conference schedules for the 2020 and 2021 football seasons.

Penn State will continue to play nine conference games a year — alternating each year between four and five conference home games. The Nittany Lions will have five conference home games in 2020 (Northwestern, Iowa, Ohio State, Michigan State, and Maryland) and four conference home games in 2021 (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Rutgers).

In 2021, conference play will open for Penn State during the opening week of the season, much like it did for Ohio State this year, with a marquee clash against Wisconsin. In the previous year, conference play didn’t open until late September, as it does this year for the Nittany Lions.

You can check out the full schedule below (Note: Penn State still has two non-conference games yet to schedule in 2020 and one non-conference game yet to schedule in 2021).

2020 Penn State Football Schedule

Sept. 12 at Virginia Tech (non-conference)

Sept. 26 Northwestern

Oct. 3 at Michigan

Oct. 17 Iowa

Oct. 24 Ohio State

Oct. 31 at Indiana

Nov. 7 at Nebraska

Nov. 14 Michigan State

Nov. 21 Maryland

Nov. 28 at Rutgers

2021 Penn State Football Schedule

Sept. 4 at Wisconsin

Sept. 11 Ball State (non-conference)

Sept. 18 Auburn (non-conference)

Oct. 9 at Iowa

Oct. 16 Illinois

Oct. 23 at Michigan State

Oct. 30 Indiana

Nov. 6 at Maryland

Nov. 13 Michigan

Nov. 20 at Ohio State

Nov. 27 Rutgers