First Annual Food Truck Fiesta To Roll Through State College Will Benefit THON

The first ever State College Food Truck Fiesta will post up in the parking lot of the Grace Lutheran Church (better known as the Dorito Church) this Friday, September 15 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The festival is free to attend and will showcase local food trucks from Central Pennsylvania, as well as various apparel companies and live music. According to the event’s website, a portion of all proceeds will benefit THON.
Here’s a full list of vendors for the Food Truck Fiesta and what they’re known for:
Brazilian Munchies
Known for: Handmade Brazilian snacks
Just Better BBQ
Known for: Ribs, sausage, and pulled pork
Salsa’s Food Truck
Known for: Authentic Mexican cuisine
Doan’s Bones BBQ
Known for: Barbecue and brick oven pizza
The Pretzel Spot
Known for: Its signature Pretzel Logs
Village Eating House
Known for: Dressings, sauces, and marinades
World’s Fare Catering
Known for: Cuisine from places like Texas BBQ, Thai, French, Cajun, and more
Potato Coop
Known for: Flavored fries
Funky Freezer
Known for: Novelty ice cream
Win Over All
Known for: Motivational T-shirts and a collegiate line of Penn State apparel
Love Your Melon
Known for: Hats in support of children with pediatric cancer
You can RSVP for the festival on the event’s Facebook page.
