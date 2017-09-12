First Annual Food Truck Fiesta To Roll Through State College Will Benefit THON

The first ever State College Food Truck Fiesta will post up in the parking lot of the Grace Lutheran Church (better known as the Dorito Church) this Friday, September 15 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The festival is free to attend and will showcase local food trucks from Central Pennsylvania, as well as various apparel companies and live music. According to the event’s website, a portion of all proceeds will benefit THON.

Here’s a full list of vendors for the Food Truck Fiesta and what they’re known for:

Brazilian Munchies

Known for: Handmade Brazilian snacks

Just Better BBQ

Known for: Ribs, sausage, and pulled pork

Salsa’s Food Truck

Known for: Authentic Mexican cuisine

Doan’s Bones BBQ

Known for: Barbecue and brick oven pizza

The Pretzel Spot

Known for: Its signature Pretzel Logs

Village Eating House

Known for: Dressings, sauces, and marinades

World’s Fare Catering

Known for: Cuisine from places like Texas BBQ, Thai, French, Cajun, and more

Potato Coop

Known for: Flavored fries

Funky Freezer

Known for: Novelty ice cream

Win Over All

Known for: Motivational T-shirts and a collegiate line of Penn State apparel

Love Your Melon

Known for: Hats in support of children with pediatric cancer

You can RSVP for the festival on the event’s Facebook page.