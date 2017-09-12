Second-Half Surge Powers No. 2 Penn State Field Hockey Past Bucknell

On the day that Penn State field hockey (6-0) moved up to No. 2 in the NFHCA Coaches’ Poll, the Nittany Lions continued to roll through their non-conference schedule, beating Bucknell 5-1 on the road.

Sophomore Maddie Morano scored the first and last goals of tonight’s game, while juniors Moira Putsch, Aurelia Meijer, and Gini Bramley scored a goal each in between. Junior goalie Jenny Rizzo made one save.

How It Happened

It was all Penn State in the first five minutes; it won two penalty corners, but Bucknell goalie Emily Finn denied Aurelia Meijer’s shot at giving the Lions an early lead and Katie Dembrowski’s opportunity moments later missed the net.

The Bison responded to the Lions’ strong start with a few chances of their own, but the Penn State defense held firm and did not allow a goal. Jenny Rizzo made her first save of the evening in the 14th minute.

Sophomore Maddie Morano scored the first goal for her third tally of the season off a close-range effort in the 20th minute.

Maddie Morano finds the cage from close range to give #PSUFH a one goal lead! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/m4Ta2gZtfD — PSU Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) September 12, 2017

The Lions continued to find chances as the first half progressed, but could not extend their lead before the break. Char Morett-Curtiss’ squad dominated for most of the first half; Bucknell only recorded one shot on goal.

Fortunately for the Lions, the floodgates opened at the start of the second half. Moira Putsch scored her fifth of the season less than two minutes into the period, Meijer scored her fourth of the year, and Gini Bramley scored a goal from a penalty corner to extend Penn State’s lead to four.

Gini Bramley makes it three goals in the first seven minutes of the second half as this Penn State offense is 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/deAKbIrQhp — PSU Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) September 13, 2017

The three goals came in 4:51, but Bucknell managed to stop the bleeding with 16:46 left in the second half. Bucknell’s Marisa Morakis’ first of the season was also the first goal conceded by Penn State since the second game of the season, a 4-2 win over then-No. 10 Virginia.

The Lions responded and ruined any chance of a Bucknell comeback when Morano scored her second goal of the game. Her fifth of the season came with just ten minutes left in the game.

Penn State finished its stretch of six non-conference games to start the year 6-0 heading into Big Ten play.

Player Of The Game

Maddie Morano | Sophomore | Midfielder

The sophomore got Penn State’s attack started in the first half, and put the game to bed late with the final goal in the 5-1 win. With her multi-goal performance, the Hammonton, NJ, native is now tied for third on the team in goals; only Gini Bramley and Moira Putsch have more.

What’s Next

Penn State returns home to the Penn State Field Hockey Complex on Friday night when the Nittany Lions open Big Ten play with a matchup against Iowa.