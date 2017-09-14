Student Hockey Tickets Sell Out In Two Minutes

It took all of two minutes and 12 seconds for Penn State men’s hockey to sell out of its student season ticket allotment on Thursday morning.

That’s a school record, breaking the previous top marks of three minutes in 2014 and five minutes in 2015.

This is the fifth-straight year that the Roar Zone has sold out.

I think @TheRoarZone sold out faster this morning than it took @JRobinson_10 to film this video for us 😂😂 #ThankYouStudents pic.twitter.com/lxpfR1kvSp — Penn State Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) September 14, 2017

Noted Cawlidge Hawkey lover John Buccigross was ecstatic on Twitter following the record-breaking performance.

Penn State's student section, the "Roar Zone," sold out ticket allotment in less than 3 minutes this morning. #HockeyValley #CawlidgeHawkey pic.twitter.com/503Mo9FSeW — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) September 14, 2017

…The Nittany Lions were also one of just five teams to average over 6,000 fans each night ranking fifth at 6,026 per contest. pic.twitter.com/TamozEQM14 — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) September 14, 2017

…..PSU ranked number one in the nation last season in capacity percentage filling Pegula Ice Arena to 104.2 percent on average…. pic.twitter.com/9atkPOSgXq — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) September 14, 2017

Penn State has sold out 57 consecutive games dating back to the 2013-14 season including all 20 home contests last year…. pic.twitter.com/qPXAOVZ4oe — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) September 14, 2017

The Nittany Lions are back at Pegula for an exhibition with Ottawa on October 1 before opening the regular season home slate against American International on October 19.