You are at:»»»Student Hockey Tickets Sell Out In Two Minutes

Student Hockey Tickets Sell Out In Two Minutes

0
By on Athletics, News

It took all of two minutes and 12 seconds for Penn State men’s hockey to sell out of its student season ticket allotment on Thursday morning.

That’s a school record, breaking the previous top marks of three minutes in 2014 and five minutes in 2015.

This is the fifth-straight year that the Roar Zone has sold out.

Noted Cawlidge Hawkey lover John Buccigross was ecstatic on Twitter following the record-breaking performance.

The Nittany Lions are back at Pegula for an exhibition with Ottawa on October 1 before opening the regular season home slate against American International on October 19.

Photo By: Alex Robinson
Share.

About Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a junior majoring in PR and the Penn State news editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tried to be a photographer once, but the only good thing that came out of it is a name for his future sports bar, The Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide) and email him at [email protected]

Related Posts

Comments are closed.