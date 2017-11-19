Russian Point Guard Daniil Kasatkin Commits To Penn State

Penn State men’s basketball secured its fourth commit from the class of 2018 on Sunday when Russian guard Daniil Kasatkin gave his pledge to the Nittany Lions, according to an announcement from his high school in Virginia.

Kasatkin is currently a senior at Mountain Mission School in Virginia; he will join Pat Chambers’ squad prior to the start of the 2018-19 season. The Russian combo guard is extremely tall for his position, standing at 6’7″.

Chambers hosted Kasatkin for a visit in October when he offered him a scholarship. Although Kasatkin may not have been the biggest name in college basketball recruiting, one scout thinks that he is “arguably the top Russian player of his generation”.

Kasatkin is the fourth member of Penn State’s 2018 recruiting class; he now climbs with fellow recruits Rasir Bolton, Myles Dread, and Tolu Jacobs Yaffa in the Nittany Lions’ class of 2018. If you want to get a glimpse of what Penn State is getting from its newest recruit, you can check out his Hudl highlights here.