Josh McPhearson Relishes On-Field Moment With Brother Zech

The McPhearson family is a college football family through and through. Four brothers not including Josh and Zech played college football while their father played for the New England Patriots at the NFL level.

Josh, a senior Nittany Lions, has been blessed with the opportunity to play collegiately with his younger brother — both of whom are natives of Columbia, Md. The two played a role in forcing a turnover after Josh punched the ball loose on a kickoff as Zech fell on it, coming up with the ball.

Here’s a look at the play:

A McPhearson daily-double leads to the latest Penn State turnover: pic.twitter.com/uNVVEnAX8b — Greg Pickel (@GregPickel) November 25, 2017

“It was surreal I can’t really describe it,” McPhearson said. “I saw the guy coming and he got away from me the first time I tried to tackle him. I didn’t know Zech recovered it until I got back to the sideline.”

With a finite of time left to play in same program with his younger sibling, Josh isn’t wasting a single moment to make new memories and share in these lifelong experiences.

“One game left with my little brother, man,” McPhearson said. “I watched Zech grow since he was a youngin’. The last game with him is going to be fun, we always have fun together.”

The youngest McPhearson has a bright future with the Nittany Lions. The elder McPhearson has had a front row seat to his development. The pair will savor the opportunity to play one final time during the bowl game later this December.

“Just watching Zech play is awesome,” McPhearson said. “Being able to be a part of his development is really great. I remember just growing up Zech was like the waterboy when we were coming up. Me and him are four years apart, so just to see him develop and myself being on his side is really indescribable. He’s doing really well and I’m really proud to see him succeed.”

It’s not often moments like this happen, and it’s a moment the brothers — and the family — will never forget this night in College Park.