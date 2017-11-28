Vote For Saquon Barkley To Win The 2017 Paul Hornung Award

Just when we thought Saquon Barkley couldn’t possibly win any more awards…

Barkley is a finalist for the 2017 Paul Hornung Award, given each year to “versatile, high-level performers in major college football” by the Louisville Sports Commission. You can vote (once every 24 hours, if you feel as compelled as we do) for Barkley here.

The award is named after famed Notre Dame quarterback and Louisville, Kentucky native Paul Hornung, who won the Heisman in 1956 and was the No. 1 pick in the 1957 NFL Draft. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1986.

Hornung and the commission created the award in 2010. Since then, they have given the award to players like Brandon Boykin, Tavon Austin, Odell Beckham, Jr., and Jabrill Peppers. Each year, a panel of college football gurus create a watch list comprising of about 50 players, which is narrowed down after Week 12 based on their performances in the regular season. This year’s final selection committee consists of 17 former NFL stars and sports journalists. Fans cast the eighteenth vote.

Alongside Barkley on the list of finalists are NC State’s Nyheim Hines, Iowa State’s Joel Lanning, and Washington’s Dante Pettis, who was forced out of last Saturday’s Apple Cup due to an ankle injury. Anything can happen, but the fan vote will almost certainly come down to Barkley or Lanning, who hold more than 95 percent of all votes combined. The winner will be announced on December 6.