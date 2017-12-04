Philadelphia Flyers To Donate Ticket Proceeds To THON

The Philadelphia Flyers are once again helping Penn State raise money for THON through ticket sales to the team’s game on January 4 against the New York Islanders. You can purchase tickets to the game here.

A portion of all money raised through these tickets will be donated to THON and its fight against childhood cancer. Seats are available in section 217A of the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia for $50 each.

Calling all Flyers fans! The @NHLFlyers are hosting a THON night #FTK. Come out to the Wells Fargo Center on January 4th at 7 p.m. to watch the Flyers take on childhood cancer and the New York Islanders! Purchase tickets at https://t.co/8qHYVrMhXc. pic.twitter.com/QokPl7VrEp — Penn State THON™ (@THON) December 4, 2017

The Flyers last held a THON night during the 2015-16 season at a game against the Montreal Canadiens; 300 fans attended and raised money #FTK.

If you’re one of many Penn State students who live “just outside of Philly,” you can cap off your winter break by catching a Flyers game and donating some money to THON at the same time.