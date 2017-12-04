You are at:»»»We Want To See Your Best Penn State-Themed Holiday Decor

We Want To See Your Best Penn State-Themed Holiday Decor

By on Student Life

Summers in State College are great, but nothing beats the holiday season in Happy Valley. From the moment the State College Christmas tree goes up and the string lights light up on Allen Street, you’re celebrating the most wonderful time of the year in the most wonderful town in the country (not up for debate).

Aside from local traditions, every Penn Stater celebrates the holidays in their own way. If you’ve decorated your dorm, apartment, or home with Penn State-themed decorations and knickknacks, we want see how you did it.

Show off your holiday spirit and your Penn State pride at the same time. Please send all submissions to [email protected] and include the following:

  • Your name
  • Your graduation year
  • Photo(s) of your Penn State holiday decorations
  • Any additional information you’d like to share
Photo By: Dana Lipshutz
