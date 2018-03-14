Garry Gilliam Matches Annual Hope Gala’s Donation To THON

The Hope Gala, a charity founded by the New York City Chapter of the Penn State Alumni Association which benefits THON, held its annual formal event Saturday night — surpassing the $1 million mark donated to the Four Diamonds Fund in the Gala’s 10 years of existence.

Penn State alum and current San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Garry Gilliam was a major part of hitting that milestone, matching the evening’s $100,000 raised for the kids.

Overall for its year-long efforts along with Saturday’s donations, the Hope Gala raised more than $357,000.

Gilliam, who surprised the Gala attendees with his intentions to match the donations during the fundraising portion, has stayed connected with THON in the years since leaving Penn State.

The tight end-turned-offensive lineman helped raise money for THON with his Seattle Seahawks teammates back in 2015 — donating for every rushing touchdown his team scored. He also hosted his “Summer Soirée” this past summer in Philadelphia benefitting the dance marathon.