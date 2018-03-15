Allen Robinson Fits Well In Chicago Bears’ Rejuvenated Offense

The Chicago Bears are extremely familiar with tall, rangy wide receivers.

Players like Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffrey have towered over opposing cornerbacks with the Bears in recent years, but the 2017 edition of the team was missing this element of size and skill in its receiving core. Marshall was traded to the New York Jets ahead of the 2016 season, while Jeffrey left the team to join the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017.

When the NFL’s “legal tampering period” for unrestricted free agents and teams opened on March 12, Chicago quickly addressed its need for size at the receiver position.

The Bears and Penn State alumnus Allen Robinson agreed to terms on a three-year contract in the days leading up to the official start of the 2018 NFL league year, giving the Bears a much-needed deep threat for young quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to work with.

The move is a slight risk for new head coach Matt Nagy’s team, as Robinson missed all but one game of the 2017 season due to a torn ACL. Robinson’s stellar 2015 campaign included 1,400 receiving yards, but his production dropped off by approximately 500 yards in 2016 and he missed this past season after tearing his ACL in week one.

If the risk pays off, however, the Bears’ offense will be great for years to come.

The Bears’ offense was dismal last season, finishing No. 30 in total yards per game out of 32 teams. John Fox was fired as the team’s head coach after three seasons in charge. He was replaced by Matt Nagy, who served as the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017. Nagy’s Chiefs gained 375.4 yards per game last season; only New England, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, and the Chargers produced more yardage.

Nagy’s offensive mind alone should see the team get a nice boost in this category, but the influx of talent on offense, including Robinson, could push the Bears finish into the top half of the league in offensive production during the 2018 season.

Chicago has finished in last place in the NFC North for each of the past four seasons, but add Robinson’s introduction to an already-talented offensive unit could change the Bears’ fortunes in 2018. Mitchell Trubisky was a high draft pick in 2017 and has the potential to become a solid signal-caller for years to come. He threw for a modest 2,193 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 starts last season, but with veteran Mike Glennon no longer on the team, the starting job is Trubisky’s to lose.

Additionally, the Bears have one of the better running backs in the NFL in Jordan Howard. Although he played on a dismal Chicago offense that averaged the third-least amount of yards per game, Howard rushed for more than 1,100 yards and nine scores. He’s consistently been one of the better tailbacks in the NFL during his career — the third-year pro rushed for 1,322 yards in his rookie year and followed that with a strong sophomore year. It seems that the 24-year-old is finally getting some reinforcements.

Another move made by general manager Ryan Pace at the start of free agency was the addition of Trey Burton from Philadelphia. Burton agreed to terms on a four-year contract just weeks after helping the Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl LII. While the ex-Eagle is best known for capturing the hearts of Philadelphia fans with the “Philly Special”, he’s a solid pass-catching option out of the backfield. He totaled 629 receiving yards in four seasons as an Eagle while playing behind veteran tight ends Zach Ertz and Brent Celek.

The Bears are not perfect by any means — the offensive line allowed 39 sacks last season and the team took 118 penalties (fifth-most in the entire league), but the team is certainly on the right track and will continue to improve as the offseason progresses. Chicago holds the No. 8 pick in the NFL Draft, so selecting a highly-rated offensive lineman like Quentin Nelson is not out of the question.

Chicago should be an excellent fit for Allen Robinson as the Bears continue to rebuild.