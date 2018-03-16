Annual Battle Of The Bands Decides Who Opens Movin’ On

With the Movin’ On 2018 lineup revealed on Wednesday, the one remaining question is who will start the party at the annual festival. That question will be answered at the Battle of the Bands, to be held at 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 21 in Alumni Hall at the HUB.

The contest features eight acts — each coming with a lot of versatility — that hope to open for Mick Jenkins, Judah & The Lion, Daya, and Logic at the festival on April 27.

The opening performers will be Sanmi & The Squad. With six years of experience together, the group hopes to inspire and bring positivity through a mix of hip-hop and afrobeat.

Mantra, a rock band that features the guitar, bass, and drums, as well alt-rock band called Burnt Locals bring a heavier mix to the stage as followups.

Indie rock fans also will get a chance to check out appealing acts in Lenina Crowne and Bonsai Trees. Lenina Crowne has been performing together for four years and has past experience at Battle of the Bands, while Bonsai Trees is a rookie at the competition that draws inspiration from Arctic Monkeys and Muse.

95th Squadron, another new act to the Battle of the Bands stage, specializes in a wide range of genres including rock, jazz, and classical music.

Hip-hop group Abstract Theory, which performed in the competition as far back as 2006, aims to promote individuality and artistic freedom through its music.

The final act will be Cinnamane, a rapper inspired by Lil Dicky and Chance the Rapper who performed at THON this year.

One of these eight acts will follow in the footsteps of Zach Wade & The Good Grief, which won the competition last year, and get to perform in front of Penn State to close out the school year.