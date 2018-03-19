Home » Student Life

Curling Club At Penn State Hosts First General Body Meeting

By Steve Connelly

A new club is hoping to bring curling back to campus and will hold a general body meeting on Monday.

Curling Club at Penn State, which says it already boasts membership of more than 100 students, will hold its meeting at 9:15 p.m. in 262 Willard for anyone with an interest in joining the club.

Curling last made its rounds in Happy Valley with the Centre County Curling Club in 2014 with a mix of locals and students leading the charge. Going through logistical troubles after holding an initial few events, the club had been inactive since 2015, but held a meeting last Thursday in hopes of relaunching.

Every four years, the Olympics bring a renewed interest to the sport from the general public. If you’re hoping to give it a shot on the ice and help make it last this time, it appears that there will be a few options to make that happen.

About the Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a junior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tried to be a photographer once, but the only good thing that came out of it is a name for his future sports bar, The Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide) and email him at [email protected]

Comments

Facebook Comments BBUI

Other stories

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend