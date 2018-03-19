Curling Club At Penn State Hosts First General Body Meeting

A new club is hoping to bring curling back to campus and will hold a general body meeting on Monday.

Curling Club at Penn State, which says it already boasts membership of more than 100 students, will hold its meeting at 9:15 p.m. in 262 Willard for anyone with an interest in joining the club.

Curling last made its rounds in Happy Valley with the Centre County Curling Club in 2014 with a mix of locals and students leading the charge. Going through logistical troubles after holding an initial few events, the club had been inactive since 2015, but held a meeting last Thursday in hopes of relaunching.

Every four years, the Olympics bring a renewed interest to the sport from the general public. If you’re hoping to give it a shot on the ice and help make it last this time, it appears that there will be a few options to make that happen.