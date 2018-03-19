Miranda Lambert Asks For Donations To Centre County PAWS Ahead Of Concert

Country music star Miranda Lambert will perform at the Bryce Jordan Center Friday night and is asking fans to donate supplies and food for cats and dogs to Centre County PAWS ahead of the show.

Lambert’s “Fill the Little Red Wagon” campaign aims to help no-kill pet shelters like Centre County PAWS by providing them with food, water, and other needed supplies for the animals living there. Centre County PAWS currently needs milk bones, Fancy Feast kitten food, bleach, and laundry detergent, so fans are encouraged to donate those items specifically.

“The Little Red Wagon was overflowing and then some,” Lambert said regarding the previous stops on her ongoing “Livin’ Like Hippies” tour. “I thank my fans, the volunteers, the communities and the shelters for their tireless efforts and for how much they care about what I love, which is the mutts.”

Lambert — who owns eight rescue dogs herself — will give one random fan who donates to the cause an exclusive meet-and-greet prior to her show on Friday. She’s hosted a lucky fan at each of the first 22 stops of her ongoing tour and will do so again in Friday State College and Saturday in North Carolina for the final stop of the tour.

Tickets for Lambert’s concert are still available online at Ticketmaster and at the ticket offices of the Bryce Jordan Center. If you love country music and want to support some very good boys down at Centre County PAWS, this is the concert for you.