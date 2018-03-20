Academic Freedom Panel Set For Friday

Penn State’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors will host a panel on academic freedom this week. The event will be held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 23 in Carnegie Cinema.

The panel will focus on the freedoms that professors and teachers in the United States have both in and out of the classroom. One specific topic that will be discussed is how white nationalists could serve as a threat towards academic freedoms of students and professors.

Michelle Rodino-Colocino — media studies professor and interim president of Penn State’s American Association of University Professors chapter — will moderate the group of five panelists scheduled to speak at the event. The five panelists come from a wide range of backgrounds. Here is the full list of panelists:

Michael Bérubé, literature studies professor

Niki Dickerson vonLockette, labor & employment relations and sociology professor

Matthew Jordan, Bellisario College of Communications professor

Michael Mann, distinguished professor of atmospheric science, director of the Penn State Earth System Science Center

Cynthia Young, African-American studies professor & department head, interim co-director of Africana Research Center

All are invited to attend the free panel, which promises to discuss questions like “What can teachers legitimately say in the classroom? In public? On social media?”