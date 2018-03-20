Man Dies After Fall From Beaver Terrace Balcony

Update, 2:43 p.m. — The man, who was working with a crew of three or four workers at the time of his death, was taken to the hospital following the fatal fall.

The coroner will have a cause of death identified following an autopsy, which will be performed tomorrow.

State College Police also says it has video as part of its investigation into the death.

Original Story:

A 43-year old male from Bellefonte fatally fell from a balcony of Beaver Terrace on Tuesday morning.

The man was approximately 28 feet from the ground while repairing a balcony on the fifth floor of the apartment building. The State College Police Department opened an investigation into the case this morning. Police officers were dispatched to the scene at 9:26 a.m.

The police department reported that a preliminary investigation ruled that the fall was accidental.

The identity of the man has not been released.