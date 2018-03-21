2018 Center Tolu Jacobs Yaffa Decommits From Penn State Basketball

After joining Penn State basketball’s 2018 recruiting class as its third member back in November, Tolu Jacobs Yaffa announced on Twitter Tuesday that he’s re-opening his recruitment.

Starting all over again 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/FZDBkOQACb — chairmanofdaboards (@toluyj) March 20, 2018

The 6’11”, 270-pound center would have brought some much-needed size to the Nittany Lions’ roster, as Julian Moore is set to graduate, Mike Watkins has missed several games with an injury, and Satchel Pierce has yet to develop fully since transferring from Virginia Tech. While Pat Chambers still has young big men like John Harrar and Trent Buttrick for several more years, Jacobs Yaffa would have immediately been the biggest body on the roster.

Jacobs Yaffa is a three-star recruit from Lake Havasu City, Arizona. The forward is listed as the No. 12 recruit in the state according to 247Sports, and is the No. 45 center prospect in the country.

Prior to re-opening his recruitment, the prospect received offers from more than a dozen other teams, including Butler, Cal, Nevada, San Diego State, and Stanford.

Four-star guards Myles Dread and Rasir Bolton already signed during the early signing period for the 2018 class for Pat Chambers, in addition to a verbal commit from 6’7″ guard Daniil Kasatkin. One player who could be a target to replace Jacobs Yaffa is three-star power forward Bryce Golden.

Golden decommitted from Pitt on March 16, leaving the 6’9″, 250-pound big man without a team. Penn State offered Golden early on in the recruiting process, so he’s the most likely choice for a replacement to fill out the class.