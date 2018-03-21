Michael Robinson, Saquon Barkley Film NFL Network Segment In The HUB

A pair of Penn State legends took the HUB by storm Wednesday for an exclusive NFL Network interview.

NFL Network analyst and former NFL stalwart Michael Robinson interviewed Saquon Barkley in the HUB after Barkley’s cameo at Penn State’s annual pro day. While Barkley did not test in any drills at pro day following his stellar NFL Scouting Combine, he was there to support his teammates and speak to the media at Penn State for the first time since the Fiesta Bowl.

Robinson played for Penn State from 2002 to 2005, winning a Big Ten championship as a senior. He went on to enjoy a productive eight-season career in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks. He returned to his alma mater to interview Barkley for a feature leading up to the NFL Draft. The interview will be broadcast “in a few weeks,” according to Penn State’s official Twitter account.

Before Barkley and Robinson found a seat on the High School Musical steps, the two former tailbacks walked and talked through the ground floor of the HUB as plenty of students got a quick glimpse of the potential No. 1 overall pick before he heads off to the NFL.

Barkley will learn his NFL destination in just 36 days; the league’s annual draft kicks off April 26 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Round one of the draft will get underway at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN and the NFL Network.