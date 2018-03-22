NCAA Fencing Championships Kick Off In Happy Valley

The NCAA Fencing Championships makes its return to the home of the most-decorated program in the history of the co-ed event this weekend. The field of 144 athletes will convene at the Penn State Multi-Sport Facility starting Thursday to crown the nation’s best fencing team.

Penn State, which owns 13 national titles since the championships went co-ed in 1990 (more than double any other program), will have 10 fencers competing in the six events. The Nittany Lions haven’t been crowned overall champions since 2014, coach Wes Glon’s only title at the head of the program.

However, they do have a two-time NCAA individual champions on the roster. Senior Andrew Mackiewicz, who won men’s sabre national titles in 2015 and 2016, is 29-4 this season. He’ll hope to rebound from his junior season, when he finished the NCAA Championships in seventh.

Glon’s team is currently ranked No. 4 in women’s fencing and No. 5 in men’s fencing. It joins Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Columbia as the programs ranked inside the top five of the men’s and women’s divisions.

Women’s foil, épée, and sabre get underway Thursday with round robin competition, before wrapping up on Friday with the championship rounds in all three women’s divisions starting at 1:30 p.m.

Men’s foil, épée, and sabre begin round robin play on Saturday, then have their championships Sunday starting at 1:30 p.m.

Single session tickets are available at the door — $8 for adults and $5 for youth/students. Tickets for all sessions are available on Ticketmaster or in-person at the Bryce Jordan Center ticket office — $20 for adults and $14 for youth/student.

The championship rounds can be seen live on ESPN3, with coverage starting at 1 p.m. on Friday and Sunday. ESPNU will air a tape delay recap at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 4.

Full Schedule

Thursday

9 a.m. Women’s Foil, rounds 1-3

11 a.m. Women’s Epee, rounds 1-3

1:30 p.m. Women’s Sabre, rounds 1-3

Friday

9 a.m. Women’s Foil, rounds 4-5

Women’s Epee, rounds 4-5

Women’s Sabre, rounds 4-5

1:30 p.m. Women’s Semifinals and Championship Bouts (in order of epee, foil, and sabre)

Saturday

9 a.m. Men’s Foil, rounds 1-3

11 a.m. Men’s Epee, rounds 1-3

1:30 p.m. Men’s Sabre, rounds 1-3

Sunday

9 a.m. Men’s Foil, rounds 4-5

Men’s Epee, rounds 4-5

Men’s Sabre, rounds 4-5

1:30 p.m. Men’s Semfinals and Championship Bouts (in order of epee, foil, and sabre)