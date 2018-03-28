PennDOT Issues Update On Atherton Street Construction

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) released an update on the ongoing construction project on Atherton Street Tuesday afternoon.

Crews will work overnight to install waterlines underneath the street at “several locations” between Wednesday, March 28 at 7 p.m. and 5 p.m. the following day. No contractor operations will take place on Friday, March 30 in observance of Good Friday, but Columbia Gas may continue to work throughout the day.

Work on water and sewer line replacements will begin at the intersection of Atherton Street and Aaron Drive during this phase of the project. All traffic will be routed to a detour on Martin Street once work begins at Aaron Drive. Replacement operations between Aaron Drive and Blue Course Drive may cause other lane closures.

Additionally, PennDOT announced that Verizon will begin relocating power lines from Blue Course Drive to Cherry Lane on April 2. This will result in further lane closures when necessary.

The project, which will cost just over $12 million to complete, will relocate a number of water, utility, and sewer lines and make improvements to the curbing, sidewalks, and drainage throughout Atherton Street. PennDOT first announced the project in late February; work will take place from Park Avenue to Aaron Drive until the project is completed in 2019.

For now, Atherton Street will continue to see lane closures and traffic as the project moves toward completion.