PLRB Releases Graduate Student Union Election Dates

Unionization election dates are officially set for mid-April across the commonwealth for Penn State graduate students on assistantships and traineeships.

After tentatively scheduling these dates following the decision to allow a union vote, the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board announced that these graduate students at University Park can vote April 10-13. The times and locations are listed below:

April 10, 2018: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bennett Pierce Living Center of the Henderson Building

April 11, 2018: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Charles W. Mann, Jr. Assembly Room of the Paterno Library

April 12, 2018: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Charles W. Mann, Jr. Assembly Room of the Paterno Library

April 13, 2018: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Room W202 and W203 of the Millennium Science Complex.

There are also two dates and locations announced for Hershey Medical and Penn State Harrisburg students:

Hershey Medical — April 16, 2018: 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Room C-1845 of the Biomedical Research Building

Penn State Harrisburg — April 17, 2018: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Morrison Gallery of the 101 Penn State Harrisburg Library

Eligible graduate students at Penn State Behrend and Great Valley can vote via mail. Ballots will be mailed April 9 and must be received by the PLRB by April 23.

The election order comes after a Penn State graduate assistant, with the help of legal representation of the Fairness Center, challenged the unionization ruling and attempted to halt the election.