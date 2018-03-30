PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Topics

About

Home » Student Life

Findlay’s Porter, Jacobson Win Penn State Culinary Apprentice Challenge

By Gabriela Stevenson
3/30/18 4:22 am

Findlay culinary apprentices Jessica Porter and Johannah Jacobson came out on top in Penn State’s Culinary Apprentice Challenge in bustling Redifer Commons Thursday evening.

The competition, created in partnership with Barilla, challenged teams of two from each dining hall to create an original pasta dish to enter in the challenge. Teams competed with the same pasta dish in every round of the cook-off until one team from each dining hall reached the final.

Here’s a breakdown of the Final Five™ teams and the dishes they created:

Findlay Dining Commons (East)

Competitors: junior Jessica Porter, junior Johannah Jacobson

Dish: Pasta a la Russe

Warnock Dining Commons (North)

Competitors: sophomore Yuzhe Guo, sophomore Tong Deng

Dish: Eggplant Pasta with Tempura Oyster and Chinese Fried Eggplant

Waring Dining Commons (West)

Comptetitors: senior Avery Everett, sophomore Victoria Meagher

Dish: Zangy Nutty Noddles

Redifer Dining Commons (South)

Competitors: graduate student Kaitlyn Maliszewski, graduate student Jonathan German

Dish: Butter Lemon and Herb Linguine Seafood Medley

Pollock Dining Commons

Competitors: Noah Smith, Sarah Loring

Dish: Pasta di tre tipi (“Pasta of three types”)

Associate Director of Residential Dining Jim Meinecke, Corporate Executive Chef for Penn State Bill Laychur, and Food Service Business Development Manager from Barilla Michael Blight judged the final, 60-minute round and declared the team from East Food District the winner because of its dish’s flavor and presentation.

“We thought they did the nicest job marrying the flavors. There was a little bit of spice in the sauce and they also did a little bit of basil-pesto sauce on the side, so we got a little bit of that and it added some more flavor. Their presentation was excellent, too,” Meinecke said. “It was actually a really close competition with the scoring, but they just came out a little bit ahead.”

Porter and Jacobson each took home a pair of Beats headphones and a FitBit Charge 2. Both chefs expressed astonishment at their win.

“We would just practice at work when we had free time,” Jacobson said. “It definitely paid off.”

About the Author

Gabriela Stevenson

Gabriela is a junior majoring in print and digital journalism and Onward State's student life editor. She is from Norristown, PA, which she normally refers to as "30 minutes outside of Philadelphia" (she looked up the exact driving time). She enjoys Broadway musicals, neck pillows, and eating cereal at night. To contact Gabriela, e-mail her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter @GabiStevenson if you want to feel young again.

Comments

State College Links
Movies
Local theaters and new movies
Apartments
Search local apartments
Classifieds
Buy and sell locally
Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles
Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Gabriela

University Libraries To Host Second Annual Edible Book Festival

The festival is Penn State’s version of the larger International Edible Book Festival, held around the world on April 1 each year to celebrate the birthday of gastronome Jean-Anthelme Brillat-Savarin.

Student Orientation And Transition Programs Holding Auditions For Musical About Penn State

A Guide To Naming Your Penn State Pet

Follow on another platform

Barry Levinson Equates Anticipated Penn State Reaction To ‘Paterno’ To Students’ Riots

“How will they respond to [the film] if their emotions are going to play as opposed to some of the other ways to look at it in the cool light of day?”

Cody Heaton Elected Student Body President, Voter Turnout Plummets

Heaton was officially elected tonight alongside vice president-elect and running mate Laura McKinney — the duo was the only executive ticket in the race.

Tommy Stevens Will Return To Penn State Football Next Season

“I talked to some schools, but ultimately, I know what I have here. I love Penn State, I love the relationships I have here, and I love playing football with my best friends.”

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Dismissed In Beta Theta Pi Case

The second set of hearings went much quicker than the first, which spanned two months over the summer before the judge decided to bound over lesser charges for trial and dismiss the more serious charges.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend