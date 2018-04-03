Annual Ag Day To Feature Live Animals, Free Ice Cream

The College of Agricultural Sciences will hold its annual “Ag Day” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, giving students an opportunity to meet some of Penn State’s adorable farm animals.

The event will be held outside the Creamery and the Business Building lawns. It will showcase the best of the college, with exhibits including live animals, special guest presentations, and interactive events.

You can expect to see horses, pigs, and sheep, among other animals at Ag Day, creating a family-friendly environment on the lawn. Those who attend will also be blessed with free Creamery ice cream.

Ag Day, which began in 2008, aims to connect students to agriculture and show the impact it has on their everyday lives. In years past, the event was held in Alumni Hall, but shifted outdoors to the Creamery Lawn in 2016.