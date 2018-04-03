Spats Cafe Collaboration With Allen Street Grill Set For Grand Opening

by Geoff Rushton

Spats Cafe closed its doors earlier this year after 30 years of serving Cajun and Creole dishes in downtown State College, but now it’s set to make its return in collaboration with the Hotel State College and the Allen Street Grill.

Spats at The Grill will have a “Mardi Gras in April” grand opening on April 9 at the grill’s location at the corner of West College Avenue and South Allen Street.

“We are thrilled to bring together two State College icons in the heart of downtown,” Hotel State College CEO Joe Shulman said in a press release. “Spats and the Allen Street Grill are a part of the history and tradition of our community, and they have created enduring memories — through engagements and anniversaries at our restaurants, post-graduation celebrations, and countless other occasions with family and friends.”

The collaboration will offer a menu with the best of Spats’ New Orleans-inspired dishes and favorites from the Allen Street Grill.

In January, two days after Spats closed its location at the corner of South Pugh Street and East College Avenue, owners Duke and Monica Gastiger, along with Hotel State College operating partners Shulman and John Cocolin, announced plans to bring together the two longtime downtown establishments.

The Gastigers closed Spats and the adjoining All-American Rathskeller on Jan. 27 after announcing in December they had not been offered new leases by the new owners of the building.

“We can’t wait to welcome the community to all of the flavor, fun and atmosphere of Spats at the Grill,” Duke Gastiger said on Monday. “We are refining the menu to include our community’s favorite dishes and support our local community of farmers.”



Spats at the Grill is now taking reservations for the grand opening at 814-231-4745.

In addition to combining menus, the two restaurants also will blend their teams of chefs, servers and kitchen staffs.

“There isn’t a better view of town and gown, and there isn’t a more dedicated group of chefs and servers ready to launch this new venture,” Monica Gastiger said. “When you want a casually elegant, delicious dining experience, we are ready to serve you. Honestly, we can’t wait to put on our aprons and begin.”

A new tenant for Spats’ former location at 142 E. College Ave. has not yet been announced.