‘The Bachelorette’ Winner To Appear At Penn State Relay For Life

Joe Whitman | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
4/4/18 8:59 am

Penn State’s 14th annual Relay For Life event will be held on the HUB Lawn this weekend, giving community members an opportunity to raise money for the American Cancer Society. The 24-hour event will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 7 and conclude on April 8 at 2 p.m.

The organization itself and various other teams involved have spent the past year raising money for the American Cancer Society through a number of different fundraisers. Twenty-one cancer survivors, caregivers of cancer patients, and 730 participants part of 60 different teams will walk this year. A team of student volunteers at Penn State take over the track in shifts for 24 consecutive hours to show that the fight against cancer never sleeps.

The first lap of the event is known as the Survivor Lap, when cancer survivors and people directly affected by cancer are honored for their bravery. The Survivor Lap is followed by the Caregiver Lap, which honors those who took care of their loved ones while they were battling cancer.

Bryan Abasolo, winner of Season 13 of The Bachelorette, will speak to those participating and hold a meet-and-greet event following the conclusion of the Relay For Life. He will also be at the HUB lawn starting at 11 a.m. Sunday for the final hours of the event.

“I am so excited for this weekend,” Relay for Life Public Relations Director Briana Ownes said. “The money raised will go towards research grants, a call hotline for patients and caregivers seeking advice or help, housing at any of our 36 Hope Lodges, and funding our Road to Recovery program.”

When team members are not walking, there are several campsites set up around the track for participants to enjoy activities and games. The pinnacle of the event takes place at night, when the student team members light Luminarias to remember those who passed away in their fights against cancer.

More than 5,000 different Relays for Life are held in 20 countries every year; the events raised more than $400 million for research grants from the American Cancer Society in 2017 alone. Last year’s Relay for Life at Penn State raised more than $80,000. You can register for this weekend’s relay on the official website.

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a sophomore journalism major and staff writer for Onward State from Bedminster, NJ. He loves to watch sports, but hockey has always been his favorite. Mikey is the first Penn Stater in his family and is an expert on the New Jersey Devils, chicken parm, and country music. If you're dying to see more hockey content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. You can also send any questions, comments, and/or hate mail via email to [email protected]

