Police Seeking Information On Assault At The Gaff

Jess Cartwright | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
4/4/18 3:32 pm

The State College Police Department is seeking information on the identity of a man who allegedly assaulted someone at the Shandygaff.

The suspect, a white, college-aged male, reportedly hit the victim in the head with a drink pitcher around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, March 17.

The victim required medical attention as a result of the attack, according to police, and the suspect left the bar with a college-aged female immediately after the incident.

Anyone who may have information about this incident should contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150 or by email. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a sophomore journalism major and staff writer for Onward State from Bedminster, NJ. He loves to watch sports, but hockey has always been his favorite. Mikey is the first Penn Stater in his family and is an expert on the New Jersey Devils, chicken parm, and country music. If you're dying to see more hockey content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. You can also send any questions, comments, and/or hate mail via email to [email protected]

