Police Seeking Information On Assault At The Gaff

The State College Police Department is seeking information on the identity of a man who allegedly assaulted someone at the Shandygaff.

The suspect, a white, college-aged male, reportedly hit the victim in the head with a drink pitcher around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, March 17.

The victim required medical attention as a result of the attack, according to police, and the suspect left the bar with a college-aged female immediately after the incident.

Anyone who may have information about this incident should contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150 or by email. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.