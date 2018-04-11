[Photo Story] Murals Of State College
Maybe you’re an art aficionado, or you might just looking for some trendy background for your next Instagram post. State College’s artists have blessed students and townies alike with wall art throughout the side streets and alleys. Here are some of the best murals you can find on a walk downtown:
Heister Street
S. Garner Street
Calder Way
The Kind-Of Murals
While not murals per-say, these are a few interesting pieces of wall art across downtown State College.
Comments