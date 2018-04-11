PSU news by
[Photo Story] Murals Of State College

Shawn McGinnis | Onward State
By Shawn McGinnis
4/11/18 4:00 am

Maybe you’re an art aficionado, or you might just looking for some trendy background for your next Instagram post. State College’s artists have blessed students and townies alike with wall art throughout the side streets and alleys. Here are some of the best murals you can find on a walk downtown:

Heister Street

This is one of State College’s most recognizable works of art. Some of Penn State’s most influential figures can be found within this classic piece.

S. Garner Street

A psychedelic work located on the wall between Bar Bleu and First National Bank

Calder Way

This mural, located at the corner of S. Allen Street and Calder Way, is one of the more appealing murals located downtown. This lengthy fixture tells a story under the artist’s beautiful sunset.
Keep your head in the clouds and follow your dreams.
Ya like Jazz?
Landmarks of Happy Valley

The Kind-Of Murals

While not murals per-say, these are a few interesting pieces of wall art across downtown State College.

Nothing says Baby’s Burgers and Shakes like this classic work right on the side of the building.
This mural spans the wall located on First National Bank on S. Allen Street, telling a historical story.
Located just past the lengthy mural on Calder, this is inspired by the dancers of State College (or maybe even a Kanye album cover).
This is found just past the ballet wall art in a parking lot. It looks like a bunch of ties, but art is about self expression and finding the deeper meaning. Let us know what you see.

Shawn McGinnis

Shawn is a junior majoring in Telecommunications with a minor in Digital Media Trends and Analytics. He enjoys puppies and only the finest gluten-free cuisine.

Darkhorse To Close After More Than 20 Years In Business

The Darkhorse Tavern downtown will close this summer, the business announced today. The last day of operation will be July 15, 2018.

