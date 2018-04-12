PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Athletics

Comcast Dropping BTN In Non-Big Ten Markets

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Steve Connelly
4/12/18 6:25 pm

Comcast announced Thursday afternoon that it had either dropped or would be dropping the Big Ten Network in markets outside of the conference’s footprint.

The network will be out of contract in all regions that will be dropped by May 10. Comcast told The Athletic‘s Brendan Quinn that customers who would be losing the network have been notified. The states that Comcast listed as “in-market” are Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Until May 10, Comcast subscribers anywhere who received the network will have access to BTN2Go for live BTN games online.

If you’re a Penn State fan not living in one of the BTN markets, you might be out of luck come next football season. It’s possible this is just another cable provider-network negotiation ploy. However, if it doesn’t get resolved, you could be missing a large portion of Penn State games in the future.

In the past two years, the football team has played 10 of its 24 regular season games on BTN, and the men’s basketball and hockey teams played large portions of their conference slates on the network.

About the Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a junior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tried to be a photographer once, but the only good thing that came out of it is a name for his future sports bar, The Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Softball Drops Both In Doubleheader At No. 22 Ohio State

The Buckeyes run-ruled the Nittany Lions in the opening game, 9-1 after six innings, before holding out in a back-and-forth 7-4 battle in game two.

Student Sections To Duke It Out At All-Sports Museum

Penn State Athletes Who Should Get A Football Tryout

Penn State History Lessons: From The Icers To Hockey Valley

Penn State Baseball Falls To West Virginia 3-2 In Extra Innings

Student Life

UPUA Approves Budget, Supports Gender-Neutral Homecoming Court

The budget is pretty standard, besides allocating about $8,000 less to the Blue & White Brigade, a free student bus to a select away football game.

Department Of Anthropology To Offer New Course For Analyzing Your Own Genes

Student Nittany Lion Club Provides Benefits, Exciting Opportunities For Sports Fans

A Review Of Inaccuracies In HBO’s ‘Paterno’

A few of “Paterno”‘s inaccuracies jumped off the screen to our staff in the fictional version of Happy Valley.

A Brief History Of Penn State Homecoming Royalty

Alex Shockley and Cayla Castells were crowned the last Penn State Homecoming king and queen in 2017, thanks to a new structure in place for Homecoming 2018.

Staff Predictions: Penn State Football’s 2018 White Out Opponent

Four great opponents visit Beaver Stadium this fall. Our staff is split on which one deserves to be the White Out opponent.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

[Photo Story] Murals Of State College

State College’s artists have blessed students and townies alike with wall art throughout the side streets and alleys.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend