Comcast Dropping BTN In Non-Big Ten Markets

Comcast announced Thursday afternoon that it had either dropped or would be dropping the Big Ten Network in markets outside of the conference’s footprint.

The out-of-market Big Ten Network feed, which was carried on Sports & Entertainment pkg in non-Big Ten states, was dropped in some areas. Big Ten Network in-market feed, available to customers in Big Ten states in the regular channel line-up, will continue to be available. — ComcastCares (@comcastcares) April 12, 2018

The network will be out of contract in all regions that will be dropped by May 10. Comcast told The Athletic‘s Brendan Quinn that customers who would be losing the network have been notified. The states that Comcast listed as “in-market” are Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Until May 10, Comcast subscribers anywhere who received the network will have access to BTN2Go for live BTN games online.

If you’re a Penn State fan not living in one of the BTN markets, you might be out of luck come next football season. It’s possible this is just another cable provider-network negotiation ploy. However, if it doesn’t get resolved, you could be missing a large portion of Penn State games in the future.

In the past two years, the football team has played 10 of its 24 regular season games on BTN, and the men’s basketball and hockey teams played large portions of their conference slates on the network.