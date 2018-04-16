Sigma Pi Fosters Homeless Pig For A Night

State College weather is well-known for being objectively awful. When the sun shines and temperatures rise into the low 80s like they did last Friday and Saturday, plenty of students gather at their preferred daylong locations to enjoy the weather while it lasts.

For one unsuspecting fraternity, this weekend’s festivities included taking care of a small pig that wandered into its backyard. You can’t make this stuff up.

The pig found its way into the backyard of Sigma Pi fraternity around 11 a.m. Friday, according to State College Police. The fraternity brothers did what any responsible pet owners would do and took in the pig as one of their own. They fed the pig, gave it water, and even allowed it to stay the night in their backyard.

Unfortunately, not all stories have happy endings — one of the fraternity brothers called the police about the pig at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, and animal control took the pig off of the fraternity’s hands. The pig didn’t have any identifying characteristics like a collar or marks on its body, so animal control is currently holding the pig with no clue of who its owner is.

This is not the first bizarre animal-related call the department has received this semester; a live bird was stolen from Nittany Mall Pet Store in early February, but was recovered after three days.