Six Startups Featured In Happy Valley LaunchBox Demo Day

Happy Valley LaunchBox hosted a demo event last week for six State College startups. The companies completed the LaunchBox’s 20-week FastTrack Accelerator Program and presented their work through presentations and pitches at the event, which was hosted at the LaunchBox downtown.

“This year, we extended our accelerator program from 10 to 20 weeks, added the opportunity to obtain modest funding and created events that connected founders with experts and advisors to help them overcome their specific challenges,” Lee Erickson, the LaunchBox’s chief amplifier, said in a release.

“The six teams that completed the program collectively interviewed more than 350 customers and experts and worked through more than 50 iterations of their solutions,” she added. “Some are already generating revenue and building active online communities.”

Each featured company serves a different purpose, ranging from merchandise customization to sharing photos of pets with others. Here is the full list of companies that presented at the event: