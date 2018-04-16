Six Startups Featured In Happy Valley LaunchBox Demo Day
Happy Valley LaunchBox hosted a demo event last week for six State College startups. The companies completed the LaunchBox’s 20-week FastTrack Accelerator Program and presented their work through presentations and pitches at the event, which was hosted at the LaunchBox downtown.
“This year, we extended our accelerator program from 10 to 20 weeks, added the opportunity to obtain modest funding and created events that connected founders with experts and advisors to help them overcome their specific challenges,” Lee Erickson, the LaunchBox’s chief amplifier, said in a release.
“The six teams that completed the program collectively interviewed more than 350 customers and experts and worked through more than 50 iterations of their solutions,” she added. “Some are already generating revenue and building active online communities.”
Each featured company serves a different purpose, ranging from merchandise customization to sharing photos of pets with others. Here is the full list of companies that presented at the event:
- Customize IT: Customize IT makes the process of customizing merchandise like t-shirts and coffee mugs much easier by finding and comparing different manufacturers.
- HemoGO: HemoGO is an app/device that turns your phone into a blood testing product. It uses a special phone case, proprietary test strips, and your phone’s camera to give you a complete blood count in less than 30 seconds.
- Hidlo Studios: Hidlo Studios is working to develop the world’s first Snapchat geofilter management software.
- Local Growcery: Local Growcery allows consumers to connect and purchase the freshest food grown locally by producers in their communities.
- Pets I’ve Met: Pets I’ve Met is an app that allows users to share pictures of their own pets and others they encounter. It also helps animal shelters connect with potential donors, and allows pet owners to find animal-friendly businesses.
- Unisbrands: Unisbrands creates customizable shoes, tailored to match the style and size of the consumer, using 3D printing technology.
