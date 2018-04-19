Penn State Men’s Lacrosse’s Ryan Keenan Selected In MLL Draft

The Ohio Machine selected Penn State men’s lacrosse midfielder Ryan Keenan in the 2018 Major League Lacrosse collegiate draft on Wednesday.

The defending league champions took the Nittany Lion senior with the 54th overall pick in the sixth round of the draft — making it the fifth-straight year Penn State had a player selected in the MLL collegiate draft. Seven Nittany Lions have been drafted to play in the top-level pro league since 2014.

“Being drafted is pretty awesome,” Keenan said. “It’s an honor to represent Penn State lacrosse at the next level and as the years go on you will see a lot more names on this team get drafted. Our team has so much talent and it’s an honor to play with these guys every day and I could not have gotten drafted without any of them.”

The Penn State captain has 17 goals and eight assists — good for fifth on the team in points — in 12 games this season.

The Machine begin their season next Sunday, but Keenan wouldn’t join the team until after the Nittany Lions’ season ends. Penn State still has two regular season games left before the Big Ten Tournament May 3-5. The team currently sits on the bubble for an NCAA Tournament spot.