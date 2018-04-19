PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Athletics

Penn State Men’s Lacrosse’s Ryan Keenan Selected In MLL Draft

By Steve Connelly
4/19/18 1:13 pm

The Ohio Machine selected Penn State men’s lacrosse midfielder Ryan Keenan in the 2018 Major League Lacrosse collegiate draft on Wednesday.

The defending league champions took the Nittany Lion senior with the 54th overall pick in the sixth round of the draft — making it the fifth-straight year Penn State had a player selected in the MLL collegiate draft. Seven Nittany Lions have been drafted to play in the top-level pro league since 2014.

“Being drafted is pretty awesome,” Keenan said. “It’s an honor to represent Penn State lacrosse at the next level and as the years go on you will see a lot more names on this team get drafted. Our team has so much talent and it’s an honor to play with these guys every day and I could not have gotten drafted without any of them.”

The Penn State captain has 17 goals and eight assists — good for fifth on the team in points — in 12 games this season.

The Machine begin their season next Sunday, but Keenan wouldn’t join the team until after the Nittany Lions’ season ends. Penn State still has two regular season games left before the Big Ten Tournament May 3-5. The team currently sits on the bubble for an NCAA Tournament spot.

About the Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a junior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tried to be a photographer once, but the only good thing that came out of it is a name for his future sports bar, The Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Steve

Penn State Softball No Match For Saint Francis In Doubleheader

The Red Flash graduated its two aces from a year ago — Ketarah DeVries and Ethel Santai — but still was more dominant in the pitching circle with sophomore Abby Trahan as it went on to win the opener, 8-2, before mercy ruling the Nittany Lions in the second game, 9-1 after five innings.

Student Organizations Lose University Recognition After Risk Analysis Review

Penn State Softball Drops Series To Michigan State

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Baseball Snaps Eleven-Game Losing Streak Against Mount St. Mary’s

Penn State, despite weather complications, picked up a much needed win against Mount St. Mary’s.

Penn State Softball No Match For Saint Francis In Doubleheader

Penn State Hoops To Host Grad Transfers Blue-White Weekend

Mulhern, Shigo Better Their Own School Records In Action-Packed Track And Field Weekend

Historic Win Propels Penn State Men’s Lacrosse To Believe It Belongs With The Best

Student Life

Creamery ‘Brew And White’ Iced Coffee Now Available

Assistant Manager Jim Brown said the decision to add an iced coffee choice came from frequent requests from customers.

Be A Part Of The 2018 Senior Class Photo Inside Beaver Stadium

A Guide To Penn State’s Best Library Study Spots

Saquon Barkley Shows Some Skin On SI Cover

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 26, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Barkley is expected to be a top-five pick, and he and his most vehement supporters say there’s no reason he won’t go No. 1 overall.

Position Battles To Watch At This Year’s Blue-White Game

The competition at middle linebacker, safety, and tight end will all be interesting storylines surrounding the 2018 Blue-White spring game.

Dry Weather Expected For Blue-White Weekend

Predicted temperatures in the mid-50s and mostly cloudy skies should make for a pleasant (but more importantly, dry) Blue-White Weekend.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

The Worst Places To Propose At Penn State

If you’re planning to propose to your Penn State sweetheart somewhere in Happy Valley, steer clear of these locations.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend