State College Police Investigating Connected Rape, Sexual Assault Cases

The State College Police Department is investigating a series of related rape cases from 2010-11, and their connection with a July 2017 sexual assault downtown.

Three of the open rape cases happened August 24, 2010, January 28, 2011, and April 3, 2011, all between 1:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. All of the victims were white females under the age of 21 attending Penn State.

State College Police said the victims were highly intoxicated walking alone in or around the neighborhoods neighborhoods adjacent to downtown, and each sustained facial injuries during the forcible rape.

DNA results determined the same person committed the three rapes. The only description provided to police is that he was possibly a white male.

DNA results from a July 16, 2017 sexual assault case is consistent with the results from the three rape cases in 2010-11.

In this case, the suspect pushed a white female into bushes near South Atherton Street and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect was described as a white male with an accent.

State College Police said several persons of interest have been eliminated over the course of the investigation.

The police department is asking for anyone with information on the incident to contact it at (814) 234-7150. If you have information, you can also reach the police department via email or submit an anonymous tip.