Don’t Get Scammed By The Fake ‘Bursar’ In Your Inbox

Scams: can’t live with ’em, and somehow it seems Penn State unfortunately can’t live without ’em.

The university sent out a warning Wednesday about an email scam supposedly sent from the “Bursar” claiming a payment has been processed and that a tax return is available. The email was apparently sent to “random individuals” across the university.

EMAIL SCAM 4/24/18

Please beware of a Bursar email scam indicating a payment has been processed and that a tax return is ready.



The “View Payment Detail” link in the body of the email is fake and asks users for their Penn State WebAccess account credentials. According to the IT department, the link leads to a website on the lokicarbis.net domain. We cannot confirm or deny whether lokicarbis.net is a better website than LionPATH, but it’s certainly not a good place for your personal information.

If you get an email like this, you should just delete it and forget it ever happened. If you fall for the scam (Sad!) and give out your password or credit card information, you should change your password for those accounts immediately. I want to think this is obvious, but you already fell for the scam, so I don’t have a lot of faith in you at this point.

Folks, if it seems sketchy, it probably is. Stay safe out there.