Pitt AD Wants Another Four-Game Series With Penn State

The Penn State-Pitt series will go on hiatus again after this next home-and-home slate in 2018-19, but Pitt has made it clear that it is a priority to keep it going.

Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour has said in the past that she has “strong appreciation for the history and tradition” of the series﻿ and that the two schools are in conversation, but hasn’t elaborated beyond that.

Pitt Athletic Director Heather Lyke told reporters Wednesday that there is an offer on the table to restart another four-game series beginning 2026, but the Panthers haven’t received a response.

Future of Penn State football series: "I've been in as much contact as I can with Sandy (Barbour) at Penn State. We have an agreement before them to play four games, starting in 2026." No response. HL said Pitt can't wait forever. "We have other people who want to play us." — Jerry DiPaola (@JDiPaola_Trib) April 25, 2018

“We’re gonna wait a tad more patiently, but not much. We can’t,” Lyke told reporters.

“We want to play Penn State, but if they don’t, we obviously will switch gears and bring in an opponent you guys will want to see.”

Penn State and Pitt resumed the series for the first time in 16 years during the 2016 season. It has reinvigorated some bad blood, with the Panthers and Nittany Lions splitting their games the past two years in front of huge crowds.

Penn State recently filled its 2020 schedule and has the required non-conference Power-Five matchup set through 2025, so any meeting before 2026 is all but impossible.