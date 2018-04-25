PSU news by
Pitt AD Wants Another Four-Game Series With Penn State

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Steve Connelly
4/25/18 7:53 pm

The Penn State-Pitt series will go on hiatus again after this next home-and-home slate in 2018-19, but Pitt has made it clear that it is a priority to keep it going.

Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour has said in the past that she has “strong appreciation for the history and tradition” of the series﻿ and that the two schools are in conversation, but hasn’t elaborated beyond that.

Pitt Athletic Director Heather Lyke told reporters Wednesday that there is an offer on the table to restart another four-game series beginning 2026, but the Panthers haven’t received a response.

“We’re gonna wait a tad more patiently, but not much. We can’t,” Lyke told reporters.

“We want to play Penn State, but if they don’t, we obviously will switch gears and bring in an opponent you guys will want to see.”

Penn State and Pitt resumed the series for the first time in 16 years during the 2016 season. It has reinvigorated some bad blood, with the Panthers and Nittany Lions splitting their games the past two years in front of huge crowds.

Penn State recently filled its 2020 schedule and has the required non-conference Power-Five matchup set through 2025, so any meeting before 2026 is all but impossible.

About the Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a junior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tried to be a photographer once, but the only good thing that came out of it is a name for his future sports bar, The Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

Comments

