PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Entertainment

Mick Jenkins Pumps Up The Crowd At Movin’ On

Eileen Wang | Onward State
By Cassady Potts
4/27/18 7:39 pm

After opener Lenina Crowne warmed up the crowd, Mick Jenkins took the stage to make a name for himself at Penn State.

The set was a little awkward at first as most people stood around quietly. Mick Jenkins tried to pump up the audience before starting with his first track, “FreeNation Rebels.”

While most folks didn’t know the words to any of Mick Jenkins’ raps, a few folks in the crowd screamed the lyrics to every single song. You can’t stop a super fan, I guess.

When the intro to “Jazz” started, more people began to pile in and heads started bobbing to the beat.

Between songs, Mick Jenkins shared that he believes love is the answer, even though he admitted it might sound cheesy. After this speech, the crowd opened up and even yelled requests for “Spread Love.” The crowd continued to grow throughout the set, pushing continuously closer to the stage.

Mick Jenkins ended the set with fan-favorite “Martyrs” and encouraged everyone who knew the lyrics to sing along.

Even though Mick Jenkins was a mystery to most at the beginning of his set, he pumped up the crowd and proved why he was chosen to perform at Movin’ On 2018.

Disable ad block to continue reading.

About the Author

Cassady Potts

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Women’s Handball Wins National Championship

Incredibly enough, this is only its first official season as a team. Penn State women’s handball played its first-ever game last April after building its roster over the course of 2016-17.

Women’s Lacrosse Captains O’Donnell, Gallagher Reflect On Penn State Careers

Penn State Baseball Routes Lafayette 8-1 In Allentown

Report: Penn State Investigating Swimming Coaches After Allegations Of Bullying

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Loses To No. 1 Stony Brook 21-13

Student Life

Homecoming Names Troy Alesi 2018 Honorary Grand Marshal

State College Area High School teacher Troy Alesi will be the honorary grand marshal for Homecoming 2018.

We Are…’Eatin’ With Heaton’

Country Rock Band Old Dominion To Visit BJC October 26

Saquon Barkley Shows Some Skin On SI Cover

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 26, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Barkley is expected to be a top-five pick, and he and his most vehement supporters say there’s no reason he won’t go No. 1 overall.

Saquon Barkley Drafted No. 2 Overall By New York Giants

Saquon Barkley looks so good in blue and white that he’s going to wear those colors for another few years.

Saquon Barkley Fits Like A Glove With The New York Giants

Barkley and veteran free agent signing Jonathan Stewart instantly bolster the Giants’ rushing attack, which finished No. 26 in the NFL last season.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Wandering The Valley: Alex Bauer’s Senior Column

“You cannot step twice into the same river, for other waters are continually flowing on.”

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend