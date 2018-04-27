Mick Jenkins Pumps Up The Crowd At Movin’ On

After opener Lenina Crowne warmed up the crowd, Mick Jenkins took the stage to make a name for himself at Penn State.



The set was a little awkward at first as most people stood around quietly. Mick Jenkins tried to pump up the audience before starting with his first track, “FreeNation Rebels.”

While most folks didn’t know the words to any of Mick Jenkins’ raps, a few folks in the crowd screamed the lyrics to every single song. You can’t stop a super fan, I guess.

When the intro to “Jazz” started, more people began to pile in and heads started bobbing to the beat.



Between songs, Mick Jenkins shared that he believes love is the answer, even though he admitted it might sound cheesy. After this speech, the crowd opened up and even yelled requests for “Spread Love.” The crowd continued to grow throughout the set, pushing continuously closer to the stage.



Mick Jenkins ended the set with fan-favorite “Martyrs” and encouraged everyone who knew the lyrics to sing along.



Even though Mick Jenkins was a mystery to most at the beginning of his set, he pumped up the crowd and proved why he was chosen to perform at Movin’ On 2018.

