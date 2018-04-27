Overheard On Twitter: Logic Performance Canceled For Weather
Movin’ On was forced to cancel Logic’s performance at the annual music festival due to lightning in the area.
Students evacuated the IM fields, but more importantly, they took to Twitter. Here’s how folks are reacting to spending their student fee dollars on a performance they’ll never get to see:
Tell us how you really feel.
You’re not alone tonight, Hayden.
Something tells us Logic already has Saturday night plans.
Ya win some ya lose some, but this kid lost both times.
If you ever find yourself saying “not to be creepy,” you’re probably being creepy. Also:
You might say this Twitter user is using some ~logic~ tonight. That’s a rare experience on Twitter dot com.
If you look up “commitment” in the dictionary, you’ll see a screenshot of this tweet.
I’m sure plenty of people can relate. (Wooh!)
Makes. You. Think.
It never hurts to dream.
You can tell how upset this person is by their use of upside-down punctuation.
Talk about rubbing salt in the wound. Sheesh.
Disable ad block to continue reading.
Comments