Overheard On Twitter: Logic Performance Canceled For Weather

Movin’ On was forced to cancel Logic’s performance at the annual music festival due to lightning in the area.

Students evacuated the IM fields, but more importantly, they took to Twitter. Here’s how folks are reacting to spending their student fee dollars on a performance they’ll never get to see:

Movin on sucks — Owen Shenk (@theowenshenk) April 28, 2018

Tell us how you really feel.

I’m so sad… Movin on was cancelled cause of lightning and I don’t get to see @Logic301. Tears are being shed, actual tears. — Hayden Snook (@HaydenSnook) April 28, 2018

You’re not alone tonight, Hayden.

Reschedule Movin’ On for tomorrow night??? @Logic301 P.S. lotta students at creamery if you wanna pull through @psumovinon — Anthony Politza (@tonypol7) April 28, 2018

Something tells us Logic already has Saturday night plans.

Was so pumped to see @Logic301 tonight since I missed his concert here 2 years ago and it just got cancelled — Phil Pintar (@PhilPintar) April 28, 2018

Ya win some ya lose some, but this kid lost both times.

@Logic301 so happy you came to Penn State, but so sad Movin On was canceled. I'm down to buy you a drink downtown? Not to be creepy, just really like you as an artist — Hannah 해나 Lee (@hannahleeeeeee) April 28, 2018

If you ever find yourself saying “not to be creepy,” you’re probably being creepy. Also:

@Logic301 although I wish I could have seen you at movin' on, I respect your decision to put safety first. #logicwins — are you thinking the same thing (@dkshrutte) April 28, 2018

You might say this Twitter user is using some ~logic~ tonight. That’s a rare experience on Twitter dot com.



@Logic301 #MovinOn we are actually so deeply sad I've been looking forward to this for months pic.twitter.com/7C4vTrXANH — Katie Yuen (@katiegyuen) April 28, 2018

Been at movin on since 5 and it got cancelled right before Logic came out — Alec Steele  (@asteele97) April 28, 2018

If you look up “commitment” in the dictionary, you’ll see a screenshot of this tweet.

Logic getting cancelled at Movin On is a bummer. Who can relate? (Wooh!) — Kev (@KevLang456) April 28, 2018

I’m sure plenty of people can relate. (Wooh!)

Logic comes and we get the first thunderstorm of the year there are no coincidences — DIAMOND TEETH SAMURAI (@rossmow100) April 28, 2018

Makes. You. Think.

@Logic301 come do a private concert at Calder commons apt 313 now that movin on is cancelled — Anna Leone (@banANNA_split20) April 28, 2018

It never hurts to dream.

So you mean to tell me I drove FOUR HOURS to see @Logic301 at Movin' On and it's CANCELLED due to "lightning"?¿?!¡ — miggmoney (@m_higgs_) April 28, 2018

You can tell how upset this person is by their use of upside-down punctuation.

movin on being canceled sucks, yeah? wanna know what sucks more? running face forward into a sign!!!! i am in so much pain!!! and embarrassed!! i hope everyone had a nice laugh :’) — kira :/ (@kiraaamber) April 28, 2018

Talk about rubbing salt in the wound. Sheesh.

Disable ad block to continue reading.