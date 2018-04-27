PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Student Life

Overheard On Twitter: Logic Performance Canceled For Weather

Sean Gregory | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
4/27/18 9:36 pm

Movin’ On was forced to cancel Logic’s performance at the annual music festival due to lightning in the area.

Students evacuated the IM fields, but more importantly, they took to Twitter. Here’s how folks are reacting to spending their student fee dollars on a performance they’ll never get to see:

Tell us how you really feel.

You’re not alone tonight, Hayden.

Something tells us Logic already has Saturday night plans.

Ya win some ya lose some, but this kid lost both times.

If you ever find yourself saying “not to be creepy,” you’re probably being creepy. Also:

You might say this Twitter user is using some ~logic~ tonight. That’s a rare experience on Twitter dot com.

😢😢😀 ✌

If you look up “commitment” in the dictionary, you’ll see a screenshot of this tweet.

I’m sure plenty of people can relate. (Wooh!)

Makes. You. Think.

It never hurts to dream.

You can tell how upset this person is by their use of upside-down punctuation.

Talk about rubbing salt in the wound. Sheesh.

Disable ad block to continue reading.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a sophomore journalism major and staff writer for Onward State from Bedminster, NJ. He loves to watch sports, but hockey has always been his favorite. Mikey is the first Penn Stater in his family and is an expert on the New Jersey Devils, chicken parm, and country music. If you're dying to see more hockey content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. You can also send any questions, comments, and/or hate mail via email to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Mikey

Deck The Halls With Saquon Barkley’s Brand New Fathead

Saquon Barkley’s life-sized Fathead decal will fit right in next to your Joe Paterno cardboard cutout.

How To Pre-Order Your Saquon Barkley Giants Jersey

Saquon Barkley Fits Like A Glove With The New York Giants

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Izaiah Brockington Transfers To Penn State Hoops

Penn State picked up a transfer commitment on Friday night in the form of St. Bonaventure freshman Izaiah Brockington.

Penn State Women’s Handball Wins National Championship

Women’s Lacrosse Captains O’Donnell, Gallagher Reflect On Penn State Careers

Penn State Baseball Routes Lafayette 8-1 In Allentown

Report: Penn State Investigating Swimming Coaches After Allegations Of Bullying

Student Life

Homecoming Names Troy Alesi 2018 Honorary Grand Marshal

State College Area High School teacher Troy Alesi will be the honorary grand marshal for Homecoming 2018.

We Are…’Eatin’ With Heaton’

Country Rock Band Old Dominion To Visit BJC October 26

Saquon Barkley Shows Some Skin On SI Cover

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 26, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Barkley is expected to be a top-five pick, and he and his most vehement supporters say there’s no reason he won’t go No. 1 overall.

Logic Appears At Champs Downtown

Those of legal drinking age are in luck: Logic will perform at Champs downtown tonight after his Movin’ On set was canceled due to lightning.

Saquon Barkley Fits Like A Glove With The New York Giants

Barkley and veteran free agent signing Jonathan Stewart instantly bolster the Giants’ rushing attack, which finished No. 26 in the NFL last season.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Wandering The Valley: Alex Bauer’s Senior Column

“You cannot step twice into the same river, for other waters are continually flowing on.”

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend