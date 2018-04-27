Penn State Women’s Handball Wins National Championship

The Penn State women’s handball team won its first national title at the 2018 Team USA Handball College Nationals — taking down six-time defending national champions Army West Point Black.

Incredibly enough, this is only its first official season as a team. Penn State women’s handball played its first-ever game last April after building its roster over the course of 2016-17.

Four teams went into championship weekend at Army’s Arvin Gym. The Nittany Lions and Army were joined by North Carolina and Army’s second team, West Point Gold.

In pool play, Penn State earned wins over North Carolina, 7-5, and West Point Gold, 14-12. The Nittany Lions tied West Point Black, 13-13, before ripping past the Tar Heels in the semifinals, 12-6.

The tournament’s Most Valuable Goalkeeper Fredrikke Johansen helped the Nittany Lions hold West Point Black’s up-tempo offense in the title game, as Penn State earned a 10-9 win.

Penn State’s Maddy Hindermyer earned first-team All-American honors, while fellow Nittany Lions Maria Carolina Araujo, Mary Lauren Micou, Leah Suydom, and Maddie Keane took spots on the second team.

Penn State’s men’s team took eighth place at nationals, with Nittany Lions Ty Turner, Christopher Magan, Yasin Al-Fahham, Max Purzak earning second team All-American honors.

