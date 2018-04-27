PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Athletics

Penn State Women’s Handball Wins National Championship

Penn State Team Handball
By Steve Connelly
4/27/18 2:07 pm

The Penn State women’s handball team won its first national title at the 2018 Team USA Handball College Nationals — taking down six-time defending national champions Army West Point Black.

Incredibly enough, this is only its first official season as a team. Penn State women’s handball played its first-ever game last April after building its roster over the course of 2016-17.

Four teams went into championship weekend at Army’s Arvin Gym. The Nittany Lions and Army were joined by North Carolina and Army’s second team, West Point Gold.

In pool play, Penn State earned wins over North Carolina, 7-5, and West Point Gold, 14-12. The Nittany Lions tied West Point Black, 13-13, before ripping past the Tar Heels in the semifinals, 12-6.

The tournament’s Most Valuable Goalkeeper Fredrikke Johansen helped the Nittany Lions hold West Point Black’s up-tempo offense in the title game, as Penn State earned a 10-9 win.

Penn State’s Maddy Hindermyer earned first-team All-American honors, while fellow Nittany Lions Maria Carolina Araujo, Mary Lauren Micou, Leah Suydom, and Maddie Keane took spots on the second team.

Penn State’s men’s team took eighth place at nationals, with Nittany Lions Ty Turner, Christopher Magan, Yasin Al-Fahham, Max Purzak earning second team All-American honors.

Disable ad block to continue reading.

About the Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a junior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tried to be a photographer once, but the only good thing that came out of it is a name for his future sports bar, The Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Steve

Homecoming Names Troy Alesi 2018 Honorary Grand Marshal

State College Area High School teacher Troy Alesi will be the honorary grand marshal for Homecoming 2018.

Pitt AD Wants Another Four-Game Series With Penn State

Penn State Graduate Students Elect Not To Unionize

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Women’s Lacrosse Captains O’Donnell, Gallagher Reflect On Penn State Careers

Katie O’Donnell and Maggie Gallagher have played instrumental roles in Penn State’s ascension back to the upper echelon of college lacrosse.

Penn State Baseball Routes Lafayette 8-1 In Allentown

Report: Penn State Investigating Swimming Coaches After Allegations Of Bullying

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Loses To No. 1 Stony Brook 21-13

Tony Carr Signs With Octagon Basketball Agency

Student Life

Homecoming Names Troy Alesi 2018 Honorary Grand Marshal

State College Area High School teacher Troy Alesi will be the honorary grand marshal for Homecoming 2018.

We Are…’Eatin’ With Heaton’

Country Rock Band Old Dominion To Visit BJC October 26

Saquon Barkley Shows Some Skin On SI Cover

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 26, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Barkley is expected to be a top-five pick, and he and his most vehement supporters say there’s no reason he won’t go No. 1 overall.

Saquon Barkley Drafted No. 2 Overall By New York Giants

Saquon Barkley looks so good in blue and white that he’s going to wear those colors for another few years.

Saquon Barkley Fits Like A Glove With The New York Giants

Barkley and veteran free agent signing Jonathan Stewart instantly bolster the Giants’ rushing attack, which finished No. 26 in the NFL last season.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Wandering The Valley: Alex Bauer’s Senior Column

“You cannot step twice into the same river, for other waters are continually flowing on.”

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend