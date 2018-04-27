Mike Gesicki Drafted No. 42 Overall By Miami Dolphins

With four years at Penn State officially in the books, Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki was selected by the Miami Dolphins with No. 42 pick in the second round. The second team All-American became the highest drafted Nittany Lion tight end since Kyle Brady was picked by the New York Jets with the ninth overall pick in the 1995 NFL Draft.

With the No. 42 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins take Mike Gesicki. pic.twitter.com/rgrKElmI74 — Onward State (@OnwardState) April 27, 2018

Known for his special ability to catch 50-50 balls in the end zone from quarterback Trace McSorley, Gesicki really improved during his time at Penn State. From being known for dropping catchable balls in the earlier parts of his college career, he became one of Trace McSorley’s most reliable targets over the past two years.

Gesicki finished his career at Penn State with 129 receptions, 1,481 receiving yards, and 15 touchdowns. Those numbers are good enough for No. 9, No. 17, and No. 9 in Penn State history respectively. His consistency in the last two years of his college career was marked by his 27-game reception streak.

Gesicki not only put up fantastic numbers in his senior season, but he also dominated this year’s NFL Combine. Gesicki ranked first in every test at the combine among tight end prospects, except for the bench press, in which he was second.

The former Nittany Lion, who was a New Jersey slam dunk champion back in high school, especially put his athleticism on display in the vertical jump. His 41.5 inch vertical leap was 3 inches higher than New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham’s combine jump.

As Gesicki leaves a massive hole at the tight end position at Penn State, he fills a big need on the Dolphins team after the departure of Jarvis Landry. Not only will his production on the football field be missed, but Penn State will also miss watching him get roasted by his Nittany Lion teammates on Instagram as well. And although Penn State fans won’t see any more ‘train’ celebrations from No. 88 in a Nittany Lion uniform, there will surely be more to come in South Florida.

