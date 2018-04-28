Marcus Allen Drafted By Pittsburgh Steelers With 148th Pick

Penn State football alumnus Marcus Allen has landed in the NFL.

With the 148th pick in the 2018 #NFLDraft, we select S Marcus Allen. pic.twitter.com/vZLFL7xTf5 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 28, 2018

Allen was selected No. 148 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s the fifth Nittany Lion off the board in this year’s NFL Draft and will join his new team later this offseason for his first round of OTAs as an NFL player.

The Maryland native played 49 games during his four-season career in Happy Valley, becoming one of the better safeties in college football during that time. He totaled 181 tackles throughout his career and forced five fumbles while becoming a leader on James Franklin’s defense in the later part of his college career.

Allen’s current résumé includes a Big Ten championship in 2016 and a Fiesta Bowl in 2017, but his constant energy, postgame locker room videos, and active use of social media made him a fan favorite in Happy Valley. He’ll bring that same energy to Pittsburgh as he moves on to the next chapter of his career in the NFL.

Disable ad block to continue reading.