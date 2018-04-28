Tyler Davis Signs Pro Contract With Buffalo Bills

Penn State kicker Tyler Davis is the newest member of the Bills’ Mafia after signing a contract with Buffalo as an undrafted free agent.

Although the tweet announcing his NFL destination is a bit cryptic, fans will get the message as the ever-reliable kicker is off to the NFL to start a new chapter of his football career. No. 95 spent three seasons as Penn State’s first-choice kicker, appearing in 33 games during his career after beginning his college career playing soccer at Bradley University.

Davis made the transition from soccer to football beautifully, finishing his career tied for No. 7 in program history in field goals made with Matt Bahr and Robbie Gould with 39. He finished his career with a total of 261 points scored, including a career-high 128 in 2016 as he helped Penn State win a Big Ten championship.

The St. Charles, IL, native made 79.6 percent of his kicks during his college career, including an impressive 91.7 percent in 2016. He never missed an extra point during his college career, drilling 144 consecutive point-after attempts as a Nittany Lion.

Davis becomes the eleventh player to join an NFL organization this weekend, including six NFL Draft picks in the past 48 hours.

Disable ad block to continue reading.