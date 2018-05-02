Three-Star Guard Myreon Jones Commits To Penn State Hoops

﻿Myreon Jones announced his verbal commitment to Penn State basketball on Wednesday morning.

Jones picked the Nittany Lions over Memphis, Ole Miss, and Alabama, among other schools. The three-star guard prospect officially visited Happy Valley on Monday and becomes the fourth member of Pat Chambers’ 2018 recruiting class. He played his high school basketball in Suwanee, GA with Lincoln Academy and is the sixth-best 2018 prospect in the state of Georgia.

The combo guard did originally commit to Memphis on March 3, but decommitted from the program 12 days later. The move coincided with Memphis’ firing of head coach Tubby Smith.

He’ll join fellow 2018 recruits Myles Dread, Rasir Bolton, and Daniil Kasatkin﻿.

