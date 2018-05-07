PSU news by
Cameron Wake Ranked No. 74 In NFL Network’s Top 100 Players Of 2018

By Mikey Mandarino
5/7/18 10:51 pm

Penn State alumnus Cameron Wake came in at No. 74 in the NFL Network’s annual Top 100 player rankings.

Every year, the NFL Network ranks the 100 best players in the league during the offseason, a list that Wake is extremely familiar with. He came in at No. 62 in last year’s poll after not appearing in the 2016 poll. His best-ever ranking in the offseason poll came in 2015 when only 38 others were ranked above him.

Wake’s 2018 ranking is twelve spots lower than that of last year, but he still comes in above big names such as J.J. Watt and Odell Beckham Jr. Despite his age, the 35-year old defensive end had an extremely productive 2017 season, tallying 10.5 sacks and making a total of 26 tackles for Miami.

The Beltsville, MD, native’s journey to becoming one of the best at his position in the NFL was anything but straightforward. He went undrafted following the conclusion of his Penn State career in 2005, but signed a deal with the New York Giants.

The Giants cut him that following June, but Wake returned to the sport in the Canadian Football League two years later. He joined the Dolphins in 2009 as a 27-year old and hasn’t looked back since.

Wake became an elite pass-rusher during his time in Miami, playing 132 games since signing on in 2009. He’s eight sacks away from reaching 100 in his NFL career as he enters his tenth NFL season and has totaled 257 tackles during his impressive nine-season career.

During his time at Penn State, Wake recorded 191 tackles and 8.5 sacks as he became a regular starter at linebacker for Joe Paterno’s team. He made the transition to defensive end during his college career, a change that became permanent during his dazzling NFL career.

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a sophomore journalism major and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He is from Bedminster, NJ and is extremely obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer, including the music of Bruce Springsteen. If you're dying to see more hockey content and clips from "The Office" on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

