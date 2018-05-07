PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Athletics

Penn State Hockey Commit Ryan Kirwan Drafted No. 14 Overall By USHL’s Madison Capitols

Sarah Snyder | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
5/7/18 10:30 pm

Penn State men’s hockey recruit Ryan Kirwan was selected in the first round of the USHL draft on Monday night by the Madison Capitols.

Kirwan will join the top junior hockey league in the United States, playing for the same team that rising sophomore defenseman Cole Hults played for prior to his arrival in Happy Valley.

18 players on last year’s roster played junior hockey in the USHL, including starting goaltender Peyton Jones, Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Trevor Hamilton, and star forward Denis Smirnov.

The left-handed forward committed to Penn State in August 2017 as part of the team’s recruiting class of 2020. He’ll join the Nittany Lions after two seasons of USHL hockey in 2020-21. Standing at 6’1″, Kirwan has plenty of size for a 16-year old and can play either center or left wing.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a sophomore journalism major and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He is from Bedminster, NJ and is extremely obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer, including the music of Bruce Springsteen. If you're dying to see more hockey content and clips from "The Office" on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Mikey
Link: http://www.miamidolphins.com/multimedia/photo-gallery/DOLPHINS-DARKROOM-Dolphins-Players-At-Pro-Bowl-Practice-2/30461202-820c-4607-a1e2-550fc5c0cbe0#119c216d-f952-4faa-b7d5-2c12d9c55e6a

Cameron Wake Ranked No. 74 In NFL Network’s Top 100 Players Of 2018

After leading the Miami Dolphins with 10.5 sacks last season, Penn State alum Cameron Wake again found himself ranked among the league’s top 100 players.

Long Snapper Ty Yazujian Invited To Arizona Cardinals Rookie Minicamp

Chambers Talks Contract Extension, Future Of The Climb

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Katie O’Donnell Drafted No. 4 Overall By New England Command

Katie O’Donnell will be reunited with former teammates Steph Lazo and Ally Heavens in New England following Penn State’s NCAA tournament run.

Katie O’Donnell Named Big Ten Midfielder Of The Year

Penn State Women’s Rugby Falls Short Of National Title, Boycotts Third Place Game Over Field Conditions

Penn State Softball Misses Big Ten Tournament Following Series Defeat To Minnesota

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse To Open NCAA Tournament Against Penn

Student Life
via Tim McGraw on Twitter

Tim McGraw’s Brother Among Class Of 2018

Famous Penn State fans: We like it, we love it, and we want some more of it.

PAC App Aims To Connect Arts Community To Events And Shows

The Class of 2018’s Best Decorated Graduation Caps

Saquon Barkley Shows Some Skin On SI Cover

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 26, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Barkley is expected to be a top-five pick, and he and his most vehement supporters say there’s no reason he won’t go No. 1 overall.

Recklessly Endangering Another Person Charges Dismissed In Latest Beta Theta Pi Hearing

This latest preliminary hearing was for 12 brothers charged following the recovery of basement footage during Beta Theta Pi’s bid acceptance night.

Elissa Hill

Attorney General Josh Shapiro Releases Statement After Latest Beta Theta Pi Hearing Decision.

“We are in the process of reviewing the judge’s decision to determine next steps, and are pleased that 11 more defendants we charged will be headed to trial.”

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Piazza Family ‘Dismayed’ By Dismissal Of Braxton Becker’s Tampering Charges

“The Piazzas are hopeful that the Attorney General will file an appeal so that all individuals will be held fully responsible for their misconduct and so that dangerous and potentially lethal hazing will be deterred in the future.”

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend