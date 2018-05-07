PSU news by
Penn State Women’s Rugby Falls Short Of National Title, Boycotts Third Place Game Over Field Conditions

Penn State rugby
By Steve Connelly
5/7/18 1:02 pm

For the first time since 2011, Penn State women’s rugby will not finish its season as USA Collegiate Rugby’s national champions.

The Nittany Lions demolished James Madison 89-7 and Virginia 54-0 to earn a spot in the national semifinals.

In the semifinals Friday at Cal State Fullerton’s Titan Stadium, Penn State took an early 10-0 lead against the defending Collegiate Rugby Championship sevens winners Life University.

The Running Eagles would score two tries to take a 14-10 lead in the second half, but the Nittany Lions found a breakthrough with 12 minutes remaining to go up 15-14.

The missed conversion would come back to haunt Penn State as Life scored on a late kick to take it 17-15.

The Nittany Lions were then scheduled to take on BYU in the consolation match on Saturday, but with both teams citing unplayable field conditions, the game was canceled.

Unlike the championship and the semifinals, the third-place game was scheduled to take place at Fullerton’s local Hydraflow field.

“We decided that for the integrity of women’s collegiate rugby, we deserve more than the conditions we were given by USA Rugby,” Penn State captain Tess Feury said.

Steve Connelly

