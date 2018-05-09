Penn State Softball’s Tori Dubois Earns Back-To-Back All-Big Ten Honors

For the second-straight season, Tori Dubois is the lone Nittany Lion to grab a Big Ten postseason honor — earning a spot on the the conference’s second team.

She didn’t quite have the same follow up to her sophomore season when she had the Big Ten’s third-best conference batting average and landed as a first team selection, but Dubois was still a clutch member of the Nittany Lions.

The junior left fielder and leadoff hitter had a team-high .295 batting average and jacked nine home runs — including extra-innings game winners these past two weekends against two teams in the NCAA Tournament conversation, Illinois and Minnesota.

Check out @tdubois13 game-winning home run while getting ready for game two against the Golden Gophers! pic.twitter.com/WA1tONmfbi — Penn State Softball (@PennStateSB) May 5, 2018

Dubois hit seven of those nine home runs in conference play — which is good for fifth in the Big Ten this season.

Unlike most of the other All-Big Ten players, Dubois won’t feature in this week’s Big Ten Tournament﻿ as the Nittany Lions finished outside of a berth for one of the 12 spots.

Senior pitcher Jessica Cummings was Penn State’s honoree for the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

