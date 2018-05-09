PSU news by
Penn State Softball’s Tori Dubois Earns Back-To-Back All-Big Ten Honors

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Steve Connelly
5/9/18 3:38 pm

For the second-straight season, Tori Dubois is the lone Nittany Lion to grab a Big Ten postseason honor — earning a spot on the the conference’s second team.

She didn’t quite have the same follow up to her sophomore season when she had the Big Ten’s third-best conference batting average and landed as a first team selection, but Dubois was still a clutch member of the Nittany Lions.

The junior left fielder and leadoff hitter had a team-high .295 batting average and jacked nine home runs — including extra-innings game winners these past two weekends against two teams in the NCAA Tournament conversation, Illinois and Minnesota.

Dubois hit seven of those nine home runs in conference play — which is good for fifth in the Big Ten this season.

Unlike most of the other All-Big Ten players, Dubois won’t feature in this week’s Big Ten Tournament﻿ as the Nittany Lions finished outside of a berth for one of the 12 spots.

Senior pitcher Jessica Cummings was Penn State’s honoree for the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. 

Steve Connelly

Piazza Family ‘Dismayed’ By Dismissal Of Braxton Becker’s Tampering Charges

“The Piazzas are hopeful that the Attorney General will file an appeal so that all individuals will be held fully responsible for their misconduct and so that dangerous and potentially lethal hazing will be deterred in the future.”

