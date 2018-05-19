PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Downtown

PennDOT Issues Update On Atherton Street Construction For Remainder Of May

Dan McClaskey
By Mikey Mandarino
5/19/18 11:25 am

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) released another update on the ongoing construction on Atherton Street, saying crews will take Memorial Day weekend off.

The contractor will continue to replace the waterlines from the Northland Center to West Cherry Lane, and relocation work will continue from Blue Course Drive to Park Avenue through the month of June. Both spots will feature lane closures during the day with flaggers on the roads directing traffic.

The $12.8 million project is still expected to continue through 2019, and drivers are encouraged to use caution when driving through these work zones and to allow extra time for anticipated delays.

Over the course of the project, sewer, water, and utility lines will be relocated. Additionally, drainage, curbing, sidewalks, ADA ramps, and traffic signals will be improved and/or upgraded, paving will take place, and concrete medians will be added throughout Atherton Street.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He is from Bedminster, NJ and is extremely obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer, including the music of Bruce Springsteen. If you're dying to see more hockey content and clips from "The Office" on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
More by Mikey

Center Ludvig Larsson Transfers To Penn State Hockey From Merrimack

The Swedish faceoff specialist graduated after three seasons at Merrimack, but will be immediately eligible to play for Guy Gadowsky in 2018-19.

Three-Star Safety Jaquan Brisker Commits To Penn State

Penn Stater In The Running To Become Chief Taco Officer

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Center Ludvig Larsson Transfers To Penn State Hockey From Merrimack

The Swedish faceoff specialist graduated after three seasons at Merrimack, but will be immediately eligible to play for Guy Gadowsky in 2018-19.

Harris, Rivers Win Big Ten Titles On Final Day Of Competition

Penn State Women’s Soccer Releases 2018 Schedule

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Loses To Penn 15-14 In Double OT

Penn State’s Kaleigh Riehl Headed To U.S. U-23 Camp

Student Life

Where Do Penn Staters Move After Graduation?

Not only is literally everyone at Penn State from “right outside of Philly,” ALMOST everyone also works “right outside of Philly.”

Penn Stater In The Running To Become Chief Taco Officer

Finding Your Penn State Beyond Penn State: Carolyn Popescu’s Senior Column

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

No Surprise Here: Saquon Barkley Can Throw, Too

Thirty yards out? No problem for Saquon Barkley.

Penn State Approved For Medical Marijuana Clinical Research

“The research component of Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program sets it apart from the rest of the nation.”

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Penn Stater In The Running To Become Chief Taco Officer

Josiah Hritsko is one of three finalists to become Moe’s Southwest Grill’s “Chief Taco Officer.”

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend