PennDOT Issues Update On Atherton Street Construction For Remainder Of May

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) released another update on the ongoing construction on Atherton Street, saying crews will take Memorial Day weekend off.

The contractor will continue to replace the waterlines from the Northland Center to West Cherry Lane, and relocation work will continue from Blue Course Drive to Park Avenue through the month of June. Both spots will feature lane closures during the day with flaggers on the roads directing traffic.

The $12.8 million project is still expected to continue through 2019, and drivers are encouraged to use caution when driving through these work zones and to allow extra time for anticipated delays.

Over the course of the project, sewer, water, and utility lines will be relocated. Additionally, drainage, curbing, sidewalks, ADA ramps, and traffic signals will be improved and/or upgraded, paving will take place, and concrete medians will be added throughout Atherton Street.

