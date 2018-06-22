PSU news by
Sports Illustrated Ranks Trace McSorley No. 15 Player In College Football

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
6/22/18 9:27 pm

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley was ranked as the 15th-best player in college football by Sports Illustrated.

The magazine revealed the players ranked between No. 30 and No. 11 on its list, including Penn State’s starting quarterback. McSorley’s “YOLO throws” (this reference might be a couple years late) and dual-threat ability at the position both factored into why he cracks SI’s top 15.

Now that McSorley is the top player on Penn State’s offense after Saquon Barkley’s departure, Sports Illustrated thinks his performance this season could shape the Heisman Trophy race and decide who comes out on top in the Big Ten’s eastern division.

“What’s the ceiling for a Nittany Lions offense that hinges on McSorley’s arm instead of Saquon Barkley’s legs,” the magazine asks. “The answer to that question could determine the fate of the Big Ten East. … If he leads Penn State past Ohio State and into the East driver’s seat in late September, he could find himself at the top of several midseason Heisman Trophy projections.”

McSorley’s new ranking is a 26-spot improvement from Sports Illustrated’s 2017 rankings. Unlike last year, McSorley is the only Nittany Lion in the top 100 so far. Barkley (No. 5) and fellow 2018 NFL Draft pick Mike Gesicki (No. 81) also appeared on last season’s list, bringing Penn State’s total to three.

The No. 15 player in college football will be back on the field at Beaver Stadium in 71 days. Penn State takes on Appalachian State on September 1 at 3:30 p.m. to open the 2018 campaign.

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor.

