PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Athletics

Darrell Hill Captures Shot Put Gold At Nationals, Isaiah Harris Turns Pro

FloTrack
By Steve Connelly
6/24/18 10:36 pm

Eleven Nittany Lions competed at the USA Track and Field National Championships over the weekend in Des Moines, Iowa.

Darrell Hill headlined the event for Penn State — helping continue the program’s dominance in shot put with his first-ever national title in the event. He’s the third athlete associated with the program to win the shot put title since 2013.

The 2016 Olympian won with a throw of more than 70 feet. Fellow alum and 2015 World Champion Joe Kovacs finished the competition in fifth.

Until Isaiah Harris stormed across the line in first to take the 800 meter national title earlier this month, no Nittany Lion had won an NCAA Outdoor Championship on the track since 1973.

That will go down as the Penn State middle-distance star’s final collegiate race as he opted to forgo his final collegiate season and sign a professional deal with Nike prior to his 800-meter final at this weekend’s USATF Nationals.

He will still return to campus next year to complete his degree, per Penn State Track and Field﻿

“You know, I think I was just ready for more competitive meets and getting some Diamond League meets and preparing for the World Championships next year, versus running 30-something meets in a collegiate season,” Harris told reporters. “That was the biggest deciding factor for me. I think I’m ready for it and just excited to go race against the best in the world.”

Harris finished second in his first professional race behind 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Clayton Murphy — matching his finish from last year’s nationals that qualified him for the 2017 IAAF World Championships.

2018 isn’t world championship year, so these nationals don’t serve as a qualifying event. All eyes now turn to the rest of the season on the professional circuit — the Diamond League — as well as the 2019 World Championships in Qatar and 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a junior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tried to be a photographer once, but the only good thing that came out of it is a name for his future sports bar, The Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
More by Steve

Saquon Barkley’s ‘Body Issue’ Photo Gallery Released

The Giants’ first round draft pick discussed that his body “is a temple” and the specific ways he was able to get bigger and stronger, while also taking his speed up a notch.

Tony Carr Experienced ‘Greatest Feeling Of His Life’ At NBA Draft

Pelicans GM Excited To Bring In ‘Crafty’ Tony Carr

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Tony Carr Experienced ‘Greatest Feeling Of His Life’ At NBA Draft

“Just to be able to hear my name called at the NBA Draft, it’s just a dream come true.” Penn State men’s basketball guard has reached the pinnacle of the sport — entering the NBA pro ranks after getting drafted Thursday night in Brooklyn by the New Orleans Pelicans. Carr, who had to wait around […]

Pelicans GM Excited To Bring In ‘Crafty’ Tony Carr

[VIDEO] New Orleans Pelicans Select Tony Carr In 2018 NBA Draft

Tony Carr First Nittany Lion Selected In NBA Draft Since 1999

Bundling Student Tickets And Offering Options: What Penn State Can Learn

Student Life

Freshman 101: On-Campus Life

Freshman anxiety? Here are a few tips for life on campus, ranging from places to eat to clubs to join.

Student Farm To Commemorate Summer Solstice With Second Annual Celebration

Penn State Love Stories: A Chance Meeting At Beaver Stadium

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

Saquon Barkley’s ‘Body Issue’ Photo Gallery Released

The Giants’ first round draft pick discussed that his body “is a temple” and the specific ways he was able to get bigger and stronger, while also taking his speed up a notch.

Bream Won’t Be Charged With Perjury

Tim Bream, the former live-in adviser for Beta Theta Pi fraternity, will not face a perjury charge for his testimony at a preliminary hearing in the case.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Don’t Like Penn State Student Ticket Policies? Change Them.

That potential lies as much in the hands of active, informed, and opinionated students as it does in those of the profit-driven athletic departments.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend