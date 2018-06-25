PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Football

Saquon Barkley’s ‘Body Issue’ Photo Gallery Released

ESPN The Magazine
By Steve Connelly
6/25/18 4:00 am

The gallery from Saquon Barkley’s “Body Issue” photoshoot hit the internet Monday morning.

The dude’s a freak of nature, and obviously a lot goes into that.

The Giants’ first round draft pick discussed that his body “is a temple” and the specific ways he was able to get bigger and stronger, while also taking his speed up a notch.

“I think it was the fact that I was gaining weight, but I was gaining good weight,” Barkley said. “I wasn’t taking creatine and all these other things to get my body bigger. I was eating steaks, potatoes, chicken, and all that stuff. Just working hard. That’s what I think really helped me was getting stronger and keeping to continue to work on flexibility and not just being tight.”

“Being strong but also being athletic and still working on movement. That kind of just changed me, I guess. I got faster, I got more explosive, my first step got quicker, my burst got quicker, and it all just came together.”

Barkley’s game changed in the weight room, so unsurprisingly, that where the photoshoot takes place. The gallery highlights Barkley’s body through a series of workouts. 

It wasn’t all about the nitty-gritty behind Barkley’s physique. Here’s a few other highlights from the interview:

Saquon Stresses About Being Late To Class Too, But For Very Different Reasons

The first time Saquon Barkley grabbed the Penn State power clean record the summer between his freshman and sophomore seasons, he stuck around a little bit longer than intended to take down Anthony Zettel’s 390-lb. mark.

“I actually got into trouble for that lift because it took a little longer than it was supposed to, and I was five minutes late for class,” Barkley told ESPN.

I’m five minutes late to a class because the Chick-Fil-A line’s too long. Saquon’s five minutes late to break an NFL linebacker’s lifting records. Glad to finally understand what kept me from playing pro football.

Saquon Has A Favorite Hurdle

Between his Beaver Stadium debut when he announced his hurdling capabilities against Buffalo, to the showcase he put on in Iowa highlighted by his hurdle on a crucial third-down conversion, and all the hurdles in between, Barkley’s made a name for himself in the air.

When asked what his most impressive physical feat was, he took it back to his freshman season against Illinois.

“I took off at, like, the 4-yard line. I was able to jump into the end zone. I would’ve gotten farther, but a guy kind of jumped up and hit me. After he hit me, my momentum kind of just carried out, and it was kind of cool,” Barkley said.

You can check it out below:

Saquon Doesn’t Want To Be Known As A Hurdler

It’s nice to have in the arsenal as a running back, but Barkley wants to be known for more than being a hurdler.

“I want to be known as a guy who breaks tackles; that’s the whole objective of the game. A lot of people think a running back is just a guy who lowers his shoulder and runs people over, and that’s not my game,” Barkley said. “I want to be known as a guy who breaks tackles, and I think if you look over my college career in the last few years, I don’t know if there’s another guy who has been able to break a tackle as much as I have.”

Breaking a tackle? I don’t know if we’ve ever seen him do that.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a junior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tried to be a photographer once, but the only good thing that came out of it is a name for his future sports bar, The Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
More by Steve

Darrell Hill Captures Shot Put Gold At Nationals, Isaiah Harris Turns Pro

Eleven Nittany Lions competed at the USA Track and Field National Championships over the weekend in Des Moines, Iowa. Darrell Hill headlined the event for Penn State — helping continue the program’s dominance in shot put with his first-ever national title in the event. He’s the third athlete associated with the program to win the […]

Tony Carr Experienced ‘Greatest Feeling Of His Life’ At NBA Draft

Pelicans GM Excited To Bring In ‘Crafty’ Tony Carr

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Darrell Hill Captures Shot Put Gold At Nationals, Isaiah Harris Turns Pro

Eleven Nittany Lions competed at the USA Track and Field National Championships over the weekend in Des Moines, Iowa. Darrell Hill headlined the event for Penn State — helping continue the program’s dominance in shot put with his first-ever national title in the event. He’s the third athlete associated with the program to win the […]

Tony Carr Experienced ‘Greatest Feeling Of His Life’ At NBA Draft

Pelicans GM Excited To Bring In ‘Crafty’ Tony Carr

[VIDEO] New Orleans Pelicans Select Tony Carr In 2018 NBA Draft

Tony Carr First Nittany Lion Selected In NBA Draft Since 1999

Student Life

Freshman 101: On-Campus Life

Freshman anxiety? Here are a few tips for life on campus, ranging from places to eat to clubs to join.

Student Farm To Commemorate Summer Solstice With Second Annual Celebration

Penn State Love Stories: A Chance Meeting At Beaver Stadium

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

Pittsburgh-Based Burger Joint BRGR Opening State College Location

BRGR was able to strike a deal for the building in the past six months or so, as the new goal is to open Happy Valley location — the restaurant’s first outside of Pittsburgh — in early January 2019.

Bream Won’t Be Charged With Perjury

Tim Bream, the former live-in adviser for Beta Theta Pi fraternity, will not face a perjury charge for his testimony at a preliminary hearing in the case.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Don’t Like Penn State Student Ticket Policies? Change Them.

That potential lies as much in the hands of active, informed, and opinionated students as it does in those of the profit-driven athletic departments.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend