Saquon Barkley’s ‘Body Issue’ Photo Gallery Released

The gallery from Saquon Barkley’s “Body Issue” photoshoot hit the internet Monday morning.

The dude’s a freak of nature, and obviously a lot goes into that.

The Giants’ first round draft pick discussed that his body “is a temple” and the specific ways he was able to get bigger and stronger, while also taking his speed up a notch.

“I think it was the fact that I was gaining weight, but I was gaining good weight,” Barkley said. “I wasn’t taking creatine and all these other things to get my body bigger. I was eating steaks, potatoes, chicken, and all that stuff. Just working hard. That’s what I think really helped me was getting stronger and keeping to continue to work on flexibility and not just being tight.”

“Being strong but also being athletic and still working on movement. That kind of just changed me, I guess. I got faster, I got more explosive, my first step got quicker, my burst got quicker, and it all just came together.”

Barkley’s game changed in the weight room, so unsurprisingly, that where the photoshoot takes place. The gallery highlights Barkley’s body through a series of workouts.

It wasn’t all about the nitty-gritty behind Barkley’s physique. Here’s a few other highlights from the interview:

Saquon Stresses About Being Late To Class Too, But For Very Different Reasons

The first time Saquon Barkley grabbed the Penn State power clean record the summer between his freshman and sophomore seasons, he stuck around a little bit longer than intended to take down Anthony Zettel’s 390-lb. mark.

“I actually got into trouble for that lift because it took a little longer than it was supposed to, and I was five minutes late for class,” Barkley told ESPN.

I’m five minutes late to a class because the Chick-Fil-A line’s too long. Saquon’s five minutes late to break an NFL linebacker’s lifting records. Glad to finally understand what kept me from playing pro football.

Saquon Has A Favorite Hurdle

Between his Beaver Stadium debut when he announced his hurdling capabilities against Buffalo, to the showcase he put on in Iowa highlighted by his hurdle on a crucial third-down conversion, and all the hurdles in between, Barkley’s made a name for himself in the air.

When asked what his most impressive physical feat was, he took it back to his freshman season against Illinois.

“I took off at, like, the 4-yard line. I was able to jump into the end zone. I would’ve gotten farther, but a guy kind of jumped up and hit me. After he hit me, my momentum kind of just carried out, and it was kind of cool,” Barkley said.

You can check it out below:

Saquon Doesn’t Want To Be Known As A Hurdler

It’s nice to have in the arsenal as a running back, but Barkley wants to be known for more than being a hurdler.

“I want to be known as a guy who breaks tackles; that’s the whole objective of the game. A lot of people think a running back is just a guy who lowers his shoulder and runs people over, and that’s not my game,” Barkley said. “I want to be known as a guy who breaks tackles, and I think if you look over my college career in the last few years, I don’t know if there’s another guy who has been able to break a tackle as much as I have.”

Breaking a tackle? I don’t know if we’ve ever seen him do that.

